Mannequin Pussy has a volatile molecular structure, ready to react on a moment’s notice. The band’s sound is an uneven mix of punk, shoegaze and bedroom pop — elements that blend with the subtlety of POP ROCKS and Coke. Fronted by singer/guitarist Marisa Dabice, the Philadelphia four-piece makes short, thrashing songs that jump styles with head-spinning velocity.
Mannequin Pussy’s early work was choppy, and its first album, “Gypsy Pervert,” while packed with energy, doesn’t coalesce its particles into a compelling compound. On the band’s second and most recent studio release, 2016’s “Romantic,” the sounds the band juggled gingerly on “Gypsy Pervert” are fleshed out and fluidly synthesized. Still, Mannequin Pussy is known for explosive live shows that surpass the shock value of its name.
Phoenix’s Nanami Ozone and locals Treadles and Waste Man open at 8 p.m. Monday, April 29 at Hey! Cafe, 4332 Magazine St.; www.heycafe.biz.