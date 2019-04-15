tyler_childers_CR_DavidMcClister.jpg
David McClister

In “Purgatory,” the title track on Tyler Childers’ 2017 album, he sings about the prospect of a former girlfriend’s Catholic prayers getting him into heaven, but the lament seems more about lost love than falling for petty vices. There’s plenty of soul-searching on the album’s tracks but his lyrics, eastern Kentucky drawl and picking never sound cliched despite the familiar country music tropes. Childers’ blend of alt-country, bluegrass and folk hit Americana audiences at the right time, and having Sturgill Simpson produce the album didn’t hurt. West Virginia indie rockers Ona, the first band to release an album on Childers’ Hickman Holler Records, opens at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Civic Theatre, 510 O’Keefe Ave., (504) 272-0865; www.civicnola.com. Tickets $25-$40.

View comments