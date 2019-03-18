From a few blocks away, we could see people spilling out the doors of Dian Xin. They were there, presumably, for the Hong Kong-style soup dumplings or fiery Sichuan beef draped in chili oil. Word has spread that the French Quarter restaurant is serving some really good dim sum.
In the two months since opening, Dian Xin, a Chinese restaurant on lower Decatur Street, has caused quite a stir, and it’s still safe to assume diners will have to wait for a table. But a worthy wait it turns out to be when a dish like its walnut shrimp arrives. Its elegant composition of flavors and texture made it a popular dish at Chinese weddings and formal occasions. It pairs caramelized, crunchy walnuts and fried shrimp, which on their own would be a winning combination, but it binds them with a tangy sauce with condensed milk and mayonnaise that seems wrong in theory but very right in practice.
That dish was served at Little Chinatown, the Kenner restaurant owned by the family that now runs Dian Xin, and fans of the Williams Boulevard eatery’s traditional Chinese fare will recognize a similar theme here.
On the petite space’s exposed brick walls hangs a display of bamboo steamer baskets, a telling nod to the restaurant’s tour de force: dumplings. Dian Xin is home to some of the city’s most delicious takes on the form, from xiao long bao — Hong Kong-style soup dumplings filled with crabmeat and crawfish — to the delicate pork-filled dough pockets that arrive in won ton soup,
The heat level in most dishes isn’t daunting, but a fiery chili sauce served tableside can more than make up for it. The bright crimson chili pepper oil lends a nice punch to the slightly sweet crab and crawfish dumplings.
Also unique are the jian bing, a selection of Chinese crepes made with mung bean, rice and flour coated with eggs and filled with thin strips of salty, stewed beef, chili paste, toasted wonton chips, hoisin sauce, scallions and plenty of cilantro — a cornucopia of fresh flavors and layers of texture.
Each of the thoughtful and flavorful dishes here was a delight, from the lip-smacking salty and spicy hot-and-sour soup to the piping-hot crispy salt-and-pepper squid and the glistening bok choy sauteed with garlic.
The restaurant’s name means dim sum, but the menu extends far beyond the traditional list of dumplings and appetizers. There are many dishes that speak to the vast canon of Chinese cuisine, including family-style portions of dishes such as Sichuan beef, sesame seed chicken, stir-fried rice and the addictively good walnut shrimp. For adventurous diners and dumpling aficionados, Dian Xin begs for a visit.