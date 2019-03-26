Start-ups and other small businesses are competing for funding — including a major award of $50,000 on Friday — and learning how to take their businesses to the next level during New Orleans Entrepreneur Week (NOEW). The annual event, which runs through Friday, March 29, features speakers, seminars, workshops, business pitches, networking meet-ups and more.
The conference, which opened Monday, begins with events in New Orleans neighborhoods through Wednesday sponsored by organizations including Junior Achievement, Start-up St. Bernard, Junior League of New Orleans, Jefferson Economic Development Corp. Downtown Development District, Trust Fund for Women, the Urban League and others.
“That’s a way for NOEW to partner with other organizations and to also offer programming in various locations in different neighborhoods,” says Camille Rome, a spokeswoman for NOEW. “These are groups that have had pitch competitions in the past … or have some sort of programs on their own that now are folded into this one big entrepreneur week celebration.” Many incorporate programming or pitch competitions that relate to their organization’s mission. “Each one has their own particular slant on what businesses they are looking to foster and support,” she says.
Events are open to the public, but attendees must register here. VIP tickets are available. The site also includes a detailed schedule of events for each day.
There’s a kickoff party featuring Big Sam’s Funky Nation Wednesday, March 27, at NOLA Brewery.
Thursday and Friday, the programs move to the ACE Hotel (600 Carondelet St.) for the NOEW Summit and the IDEApitch competition in which three companies from Idea Village compete for $50,000. Those startups are RentCheck, an app for standardizing move-in and move-out inspections by landlords and streamlining the security deposit refund and deduction process; SampleChain, a technology company that increases efficiency in the market research industry; and TrayAway, which provides hotels with technology to indicate when room service trays should be moved out of hotel hallways.
The audience at IDEApitch, which starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Ace Hotel, can vote for which company they think should be offered funding.
The conference also offers a full slate of speakers, panels, “fireside chats,” networking and entertainment events. Speakers include the founders of Netscape, host of CNBC’s “The Profit,” the CEOs of Good Sam Enterprises and Camping World Holdings and others.
During the past decade, entrepreneurs have been awarded more than $4.3 million in cash and prizes through NOEW and 760 entrepreneurs have been featured as part of the event, according to a news release from the group. The event also attracts investors from across the country who are looking for businesses to support.
“The goal always is to shine a light on what entrepreneurship is happening in New Orleans and hopefully attract outside investors,” Rome says. “Since there is limited capital investment going on in New Orleans, we’re always looking to attract outside investment as well.”
The week also brings positive exposure to New Orleans’ business climate, she says.
“New Orleans has grown into more of an innovation hub in the South, and people have their eye on what’s happening here,” she says. “It definitely is great for the city to have an economic river moving forward as the world continues to change.”