In addition to its ample seafood options, Bucktown is now home to a Thai restaurant.

Mama Thai opened last month on a stretch of Metairie Hammond Highway near the lakefront and restaurants Station 6 and R&O's. It takes over the space at 200 Metairie-Hammond Highway, which formerly housed the short-lived Smokehouse Grill, the barbecue and Creole restaurant which closed last May.

Pannee Varnishung, who is the mother of longtime La Thai owner Diana Chauvin-Galle, is behind the new restaurant. Her family is credited with opening and running some of the first Thai restaurants in the city, including Mai Tai on the West Bank and the long-running Bangkok Cuisine in Mid City.

The Bucktown restaurant is Varnishung’s latest project, and separate from another Thai concept that Chauvin-Galle and her husband are developing. Their Uptown restaurant La Thai closed at the end of 2018 after a decade in business.

Mama Thai's menu includes hot-and-sour soup, coconut shrimp, shumai and spring rolls as starters. Larger dishes include a wide selection of Thai standbys, such as pad thai, drunken noodles, spicy basil fried rice and a few curries. A small list of “Mama’s Favorites” include Thai-Coon, featuring shrimp, crawfish and vegetables and fried eggplant in spicy basil sauce. Duck Delight, combines duck confit, shrimp, asparagus, mushrooms and green onions.

Mama Thai (200 Metairie-Hammond Hwy., 504-267-0040) serves lunch and dinner daily.