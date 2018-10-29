Still wondering what to wear for Halloween? That "Sexy Handmaid's Tale" costume not seeming like such a good idea now? We got you. Here are some scary costume concepts inspired by life in Boo Orleans.

INDIVIDUAL COSTUMES

School Zone Camera

A BOO Bike

ScareBNB

NextDoor Thread

A Sewerage & Water Board Bill

The Ghost of Entergy Cat

Wheel of Sen. Kennedy Catchphrases

The Shape of Water Board

The Swilling of a Dixie Beer

GROUP COSTUMES

Entergy Paid Actors

Mobile Bachelorette Party

Formosan Termite Swarm

Non-Unanimous Jury

… and the NOLA GARBAGE PAIL KIDS

Sir Veillance

Jen Trafacation

Ray Cyst

Boyle Waterorder

Scooter Rex

Stu Dentloans

Opie Oid

C.B. Deconstruction

Pres Kabacoffin

Valerio Jaguar