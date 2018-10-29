Still wondering what to wear for Halloween? That "Sexy Handmaid's Tale" costume not seeming like such a good idea now? We got you. Here are some scary costume concepts inspired by life in Boo Orleans.
INDIVIDUAL COSTUMES
School Zone Camera
A BOO Bike
ScareBNB
NextDoor Thread
A Sewerage & Water Board Bill
The Ghost of Entergy Cat
Wheel of Sen. Kennedy Catchphrases
The Shape of Water Board
The Swilling of a Dixie Beer
Day of the Dead and Halloween celebrations all over New Orleans.
GROUP COSTUMES
Entergy Paid Actors
Mobile Bachelorette Party
Formosan Termite Swarm
Non-Unanimous Jury
… and the NOLA GARBAGE PAIL KIDS
Sir Veillance
Jen Trafacation
Ray Cyst
Boyle Waterorder
Scooter Rex
Stu Dentloans
Opie Oid
C.B. Deconstruction
Pres Kabacoffin
Valerio Jaguar