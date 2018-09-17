‘BAN THE BOX’ IS BACK
An ordinance introduced by District C Councilmember Kristin Gisleson Palmer would prevent applications for city positions from asking applicants about their criminal history, and criminal background checks wouldn’t be performed until after an interview is conducted. Applicants would be “considered for employment opportunities based on the merits of their skills and experience,” not weighed against their criminal history, according to the ordinance.
It updates rules from 2013 by extending them to employers receiving grants or under city contracts or cooperative endeavor agreements, and establishes "fair chance" hiring practices throughout city government.
“When it comes to ban the box, you only have to pay once,” she told a crowd outside City Hall Sept. 12. “We have to make sure after people have already paid their debt to society, they can come out and get a job and be a citizen in every sense of that word.”
Council President Jason Williams said the “box” inclusion on job applications is “adding insult to injury, adding another obstacle to you having been gone, from being able to provide for your family and be an asset to your community.
“That is bad for the growth of the New Orleans economy, the growth of the economy of the state, and frankly, it’s immoral,” he said. “It’s immoral you pay what you are told to pay yet you still have to wear the scarlet letter F on your chest when all you’re trying to do is make a day’s work.”
The New Orleans City Council’s Governmental Affairs Committee is scheduled to take up Palmer’s “ban the box” ordinance Sept. 27. Several councilmembers said they anticipate it passing unanimously.
But workers argue that “banning the box” doesn’t guarantee that a formerly incarcerated person is able to earn enough to support themselves or a family once they return to work in a city with a growing cost of living. “I fight every day, week to week, to make ends meet,” said Department of Sanitation worker Barry Smith. “They’re not meeting.”
The state still is tied to the federal minimum wage of $7.25, and Louisiana law prevents individual municipalities from setting their own minimum wages. Several attempts by state legislators to raise the statewide minimum wage have failed. During the 2018 legislative session, New Orleans state Rep. Joe Bouie pitched a $15 minimum wage, which was rejected in committee, and even a modest raise up to $8 (up to $8.50 in 2020) was rejected by the state Senate after it squeaked out of committee.
City officials passed an hourly “living wage” ordinance in 2015. It applies to employees of city contractors, but workers have argued there are loopholes and outright failures to honor those wages.—WOODWARD
Quote of the week
“Acting upon advice of the City Attorney, I have rescinded my memorandum of September 5, 2018. That memorandum divided the City and placed Kenner in a false and unflattering light on the national stage.” — Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn, at a terse press conference Sept. 12, addressing his memo that would have banned Kenner booster clubs from using funds to buy Nike products. That memo received strong condemnation from many across the country, including New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the entire New Orleans City Council.
‘Small-box stores’ face moratorium by City Council
New Orleans officials could impose a moratorium on “small box” stores, discount and dollar-store retailers that the City Council has tasked the City Planning Commission (CPC) with studying over the next two months. The CPC will look at stores between 5,000 and 10,000 square feet that don’t offer fresh food — excluding gas station stores and pharmacies that sell groceries, which puts the study’s focus squarely on discount stores, many of which have populated the New Orleans area over the last decade. District E Councilmember Cyndi Nguyen has questioned whether those are the kinds of retail projects the Lower 9th Ward and New Orleans East should be attracting, particularly in areas where lower-income families don’t have better access to fresh food retailers, grocery stores and transportation. Residents also have complained about the optics of those kinds of stores, which East New Orleans Neighborhood Advisory Commission president Sylvia Scineaux-Richard said drive away would-be residents. “We don’t want to be branded as a discount community,” she said at the CPC’s Sept. 11 meeting.
Elisa Munoz, director of the New Orleans Food Policy Advisory Committee, supports more full-service grocery stores in areas saturated with small-box stores and suggested officials also consider requiring discount stores to stock fresh food. The CPC is accepting public comment through 5 p.m. Nov. 5. CPC staff will release its report and recommendations Nov. 6, and the CPC will consider them Nov. 13.—WOODWARD
Short-term rental legislation heats up again
After short-term rental companies and operators released their pitch for revising STR regulations, a coalition of residents, business owners and community groups proposed its own ordinance tracking enforcement and regulation efforts in other cities. Among other ideas, the coalition’s proposal would mandate that STR operators show proof of residency at properties they let out.
The proposal from Residents for Ethical and Sustainable Tourism (REST) also would require platforms to register as businesses with the city, and each booking would impose a $20 fee per night, tied to affordable housing funds.
Breonne DeDecker, program manager with community land trust and housing advocacy group Jane Place Neighborhood Sustainability Initiative, which is leading the REST charge, says fallout from the 2016 ordinance “prioritized tourists over residents who make our city run.” DeDecker added that homes were pulled from the rental market to the more-lucrative STR platforms, and lower-income homeowners suddenly were competing with speculative real estate developers flipping housing into STRs. “It’s high time for the city to step up and tamp down on speculation,” she told Gambit.
The homestead exemption requirement was considered by the City Council in 2016 but dropped from the final rules.
After a round of community meetings last month, STR platform HomeAway and proponent group the Alliance for Neighborhood Prosperity (ANP) revised its previous pitch, which exempts formerly blighted properties from STR restrictions for up to five years, lifts the current ban on STRs in the French Quarter, and imposes some density restrictions but not on existing permits. ANP’s new draft proposes that operators who also build affordable housing units be allowed additional STR permits.
Before city planners release a report on the state of short-term rentals in New Orleans, community groups will host a public forum on the issue this week. The Short-Term Rental Committee, a resident group critical of STR proliferation, hosts a meeting at 6 p.m. Sept. 20 at Corpus Christi Epiphany Community Resource Center (2022 St. Bernard Ave.). The New Orleans City Planning Commission will consider the study at its Sept. 25 meeting and must send it to the City Council by Oct. 5.—WOODWARD
Cantrell’s Human Relations Commission addresses ‘low-hanging fruit’ at City Hall
Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the Human Relations Commission are identifying “low-hanging fruit” to expand access at City Hall, including creating some gender-neutral bathrooms and better accommodating non-English speakers and people with disabilities.
At the Sept. 11 inaugural meeting of the commission’s recently appointed advisory committee, the commission’s executive director Vincenzo Pasquantonio said the administration is working to identify bathrooms and other facilities at City Hall to earmark for renovations to support all genders and people with disabilities.
The commission also is reviewing documents at the Department of Safety & Permits that could be made available in Spanish and Vietnamese, and assessing a larger language access report to track those kinds of improvements at City Hall.
“The way to eat a big elephant is one bite at a time,” Pasquantonio told the committee. “We want to do the real serious stuff in addition to the low-hanging fruit.”
Pasquantonio said he hopes to be able to move the Equity New Orleans initiative — which former Mayor Mitch Landrieu revealed in 2017 with support from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and the Foundation for Louisiana — under the commission’s wing, effectively building an office for more equitable systems in city government and elsewhere.
In June, Cantrell announced that the commission would enlist an LGBT Task Force to generate policy recommendations from the city’s LGBT community, but that task force has not yet been formed. Members of the advisory committee, representing a broad spectrum of local social justice and civil rights groups, were appointed later that month. Among the advisory committee’s 17 members are former American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana director Marjorie Esman, Nathalie Faulk with BreakOUT! and Deon Haywood with Women with a Vision.
“The Human Relations Commission will have a meaningful role in my administration, and the Advisory Committee will be a vital part of that work,” Cantrell said in an August statement announcing the committee’s lineup. “The committee includes people who have actively served the commission in the past and new voices who have been in the trenches getting results for our people.”—WOODWARD
Try out Blue Bikes for free this month
If you haven't tried out Blue Bikes, the municipal bike rental program, the company is offering an incentive: New Orleans residents can get one free hour of blue biking per day this month, which they're calling "Free September."
New users are advised to visit the Blue Bikes website or download the Social Bicycles smartphone app to begin. Existing users will receive a credit depending on whether they have a regular, university or reduced fare account.
Those using the bikes longer than an hour will be charged at the regular rate of 13 cents per minute.—ALLMAN
Hang out with chimps at ‘Chimpanzee Discovery Days’
Now's your chance to get up close with more than 250 chimpanzees, as Chimp Haven, a national chimpanzee sanctuary near Shreveport, will open to the public for three Saturdays this fall. "Chimpanzee Discovery Days" began Sept. 15 and also will be held Oct. 20 and Nov. 17 on Chimp Haven's 200-acre refuge, which normally is closed to the public.
According to a press release about the event, "Staff members will be there to lead educational talks and answer questions about the chimpanzees, their personalities and preferences, what they eat and how the veterinarians provide each individual personalized veterinary care."
Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for kids (children under 5 are free). For more information, visit www.chimphaven.org.—ALLMAN
MaCCNO turns six
The Music and Culture Coalition of New Orleans celebrates its sixth anniversary Sept. 21 — six years after it formed in the wake of music club closures in 2012 — at one of the venues that was targeted in enforcement sweeps that forced several venues to temporarily pull the plug on live music.
MaCCNO hosts a party at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Siberia Lounge (2227 St. Claude Ave.) with music from the Original Pinettes Brass Band, Chapter SOUL, DJ RQ Away and BLK with host DC Paul. Proceeds benefit the organization.
The organization now publishes free guides to street performance and a “Good Visitors Guide to New Orleans” and is working on a Grassroots Cultural Master Plan. It is a vocal advocate at City Hall for musicians, hospitality workers and other people in the cultural economy, pushing for a sustainable and equitable tourism industry.
Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.—WOODWARD