A Tribute to Aldus Roger, featuring Jimmy Breaux, Johnny Sonnier and the New Lafayette Playboys
Fais Do-Do Stage
11:15 a.m.-12:05 p.m.
Steel guitarist, singer and accordionist Johnny Sonnier and former BeauSoleil accordionist Jimmy Breaux recently teamed up to record a tribute album to the charismatic late “King of the French Accordion,” Aldus Roger, whose Saturday KLFY-TV show made him a household name in Acadiana from the mid-’50s through the ’60s. Sonnier — an accordionist who briefly played drums in Roger’s band as a teenager — handles steel guitar and vocal duties on the album, which the pair recorded with Damian Brasseaux (drums), Joshua Richard (fiddle) and Rick Benoit (bass) in Benoit’s outdoor kitchen. The group’s exploration of Roger’s vintage dancehall sounds ranges from his Western swing-tinged Cajun French riff on the Hank Williams tune “Jambalaya” to waltzes written by Roger that have become Cajun standards.
New Orleans Gospel Soul Children 50th anniversary celebration
Gospel Tent
Noon-12:45 p.m.
Jazz Fest is not alone in notching a golden anniversary. Founded by the late choir director Albert S. Hadley and known as an incubator for some of the city’s rising star singers, the Gospel Soul Children traditionally closed out the Gospel Tent’s final Sunday for years. The choir’s anniversary celebration features alumni including Davell Crawford and award-winning McDonough 35 Senior High School Choral Director Veronica Downs-Dorsey, but fans can expect many other familiar voices onstage for this throwback to one of the city’s essential gospel training grounds.
Jupiter & Okwess
Congo Square Stage
12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
Cultural Exchange Pavilion
3:05 p.m.-4:05 p.m.
Tweaky funk grooves, Congolese rumba and an insistent pulse of punk-laced energy drive the material on “Kin Sonic,” the latest release from this long-running African rock outfit. Frontman Jupiter Bokondji hails from Kinshasa, and his formative years included stints in Tanzania and East Germany, but his home and life in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is inextricable from his songs, most of which are rooted in hope for a more just future and a sense of urgency that transcends language barriers.
John Hammond
Blues Tent
1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
Despite his Blues Hall of Fame induction, early Greenwich Village folk scene and rock world jaunts and collaborative friendships with the likes of Tom Waits, Eric Clapton and Jimi Hendrix, John Hammond remains an underrated guitar slinger. Hammond’s range of mellow to zingy fretwork — not to mention his fire-stoked blues harp sound— is the real deal, shining what’s now a rare light on the ties that bind ’60s American folk music to the blues revival of the same era. Keep an ear out for highlights from his 1973 "Triumvirate" album with Dr. John and Mike Bloomfield, “Triumverate,” Waits’ tunes that Hammond ripped through on 2001’s “Wicked Grin” and detours from his go-to acoustic blues into electric guitar, which he also handles with dexterity and grace.
Fairview Brass Band Reunion
Economy Hall Tent
1:50 p.m.-2:45 p.m.
Trumpeter Leroy Jones was 12 in 1970, when guitarist and banjoist Danny Barker recruited him to lead a new youth marching band based out of the Fairview Baptist Church. Barker’s main goals, he wrote in his memoir, were simply to teach the next generation of musicians to play the music and traditions of New Orleans jazz when its future seemed to be in jeopardy. Within a few years, however, the band became so in demand, thanks to its throngs of young talent (including Darryl Adams, Anthony “Tuba Fats” Lacen, Michael White, Herlin Riley, Shannon Powell and Branford and Wynton Marsalis, among others) that the local musicians’ union urged Barker to discontinue the project out of concern for union members’ gigs. The band broke up, but it already had built a solid foundation for the next wave of contemporary New Orleans brass band music and groups including the Hurricane, Tornado, Dirty Dozen and Rebirth brass bands.
Little Feat
Gentilly Stage
2 p.m.-3:10 p.m.
Most of the multiple incarnations of Bill Payne and the late Lowell George’s bluesy, ambling rock-jazz-country hybrid would have made great fits for Jazz Fest, given the group’s ability to comfortably indulge a hodgepodge of stylistic influences. (Drug reference-laced humor probably didn’t hurt the band’s appeal.) Today’s iteration of the fusion heroes seems poised to shine a light on the creative possibilities built into jazz-rock amalgams and what eventually dovetailed into “jam band” music, thanks to conga and djembe player Sam Clayton, guitarist Paul Barrere, Baton Rouge native/bassist Kenny Gradney and all the space the group leaves for extended solos that somehow feel organic. Payne and Barrere discuss the band at the Allison Miner Music Heritage Stage at 4:30 p.m.
Chaka Khan
Congo Square
3:25 p.m.-4:40 p.m.
After Prince’s death in 2016, his longtime friend and collaborator Chaka Khan announced she was checking into rehab for an addiction to pain pills. Three years later, the former Rufus lead singer, who put her loose, funk-drenched phrasing and agile range on full display in her career-defining 1984 cover of Prince’s “I Feel For You” — is back on the road in support of “Hello, Happiness,” her first studio album in 12 years. Like her extended performance of the gospel song “Goin’ Up Yonder” at Aretha Franklin’s funeral, the album has its shaky moments but ultimately showcases the voice and charisma of a singer who’s more than earned her title as Queen of Funk.
Herbie Hancock
WWOZ Jazz Tent
5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.
Depending on who you ask — or which of the many versions of Herbie Hancock you prefer — the jazz and funk icon’s 2016 Jazz Tent duo performance with his old Miles Davis Quintet partner Wayne Shorter was either brilliant or boring. But sparking controversy and defying expectations is Hancock’s thing, as he’s proved over the course of many decades by darting gleefully between the boundaries of cerebral modern jazz, ’60s-influenced improvisational meanderings, thick funk and sunny pop, among other things. Hancock returns to the Fair Grounds amid a lot of buzz about a new album he’s said he’s recording with his new band, which includes Terrace Martin (who produced Kendrick Lamar’s “How To Pimp a Butterfly”), the inventive guitarist Lionel Loueke (a member of Terence Blanchard’s “Magnetic” ensemble), “Saturday Night Live” bassist James Genus and drummer Vinnie Colaiuta. In interviews, Hancock has hinted he’s recruited Kamasi Washington for the new album. Washington performs at Jazz Fest Friday and is scheduled for evening concerts at the Joy Theater. The pair also share a double bill on a North American tour this summer.