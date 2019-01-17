Tickets for the second Thursday of this year's New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival — featuring a headlining set from The Rolling Stones — went on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 17 for Louisiana residents.
A long line wrapping around the Superdome formed early this morning. (Lines were open at midnight.)
The Rolling Stones are headed to New Orleans for the 50th New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.
Gambit's Brandin DuBos snagged a time-lapse video shot at 10:30 a.m., half an hour after the ticket line opened.
Locals wait in line for their Rolling Stones tickets at Jazz Fest 2019
Ticket buyers first received a wristband that guaranteed a place in line before the $185 tickets sold out, and people camped out in costumes with beach chairs and coolers. Tickets were capped at 10,000.
The box office was scheduled to be open until 6 p.m. tonight.
Can't see video below? Click here.
Landing the Rolling Stones for the 2019 New Orleans Jazz Fest is, in Quint Davis’ estimation, “a Biblical prophecy come true.”