NO.stonesline.011819.cg.707.JPG
Buy Now

Long lines outside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Thursday, January 17, 2019 as The Rolling Stones tickets go on sale for the Jazz & Heritage Festival.

 Advocate Staff photo by CHRIS GRANGER

Tickets for the second Thursday of this year's New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival — featuring a headlining set from The Rolling Stones — went on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 17 for Louisiana residents.

A long line wrapping around the Superdome formed early this morning. (Lines were open at midnight.)

Gambit's Brandin DuBos snagged a time-lapse video shot at 10:30 a.m., half an hour after the ticket line opened.

Ticket buyers first received a wristband that guaranteed a place in line before the $185 tickets sold out, and people camped out in costumes with beach chairs and coolers. Tickets were capped at 10,000.

The box office was scheduled to be open until 6 p.m. tonight.

Can't see video below? Click here.

View comments