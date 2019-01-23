Patricia Clarkson has been named the Krewe of Muses' Honorary Muse for 2019 and will ride in the krewe's signature shoe float. Orpheus also announced guests, including 2019 monarch Mario Lopez, host of "Extra," and that Prince's band New Power Generation will perform at the Orpheuscapade.
Clarkson is actually a returning Honorary Muse. She also was honored in 2012. Clarkson recently won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a TV series for her work in "Sharp Objects." She is the daughter of former City Council member Jackie Clarkson. The Krewe of Muses parade is 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28 on the Uptown route.
The Krewe of Orpheus announced details for its parade at 6 p.m. Monday, March 4. Lopez will ride in the parade as monarch. Lopez starred on multiple versions of "Saved by the Bell," as well as on "NCIS: New Orleans." Other guests include country music star Trace Adkins and stars from TruTV's "Impractical Jokers," Sal Vulcano, Brian Quinn and James Murray.
Entertainment at the Orpheuscapade ball at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center includes New Power Generation, one of the bands that backed Prince. There also are performances by Adkins, 610 Stompers, the Victory Belles, Party Crashers and Mixed Nuts.
The krewe's parade theme is "Orpheus Imaginarium."
Bacchus announced that actor Jensen Ackles from "Supernatural" will reign as Bacchus LI. Bacchus parades at 5:15 p.m. Sunday, March 3.