Arts education nonprofit KID smART celebrates 20 years of programming in New Orleans schools Saturday with Art Jam, a block party on Bayou Road.
There are performances at Southern Rep Theatre, including music by Rich Collins of the Imagination Movers and drag story time with Laveau Contraire. Community Book Center hosts a poetry workshop and activities. There’s also dance, theater games and music by the Trombone Shorty Foundation.
Local museums present arts and crafts activities, and there’s cupcake-decorating with the CupCake Fairies, games and more. Cochon Butcher and the Link Restaurant Group provide food.
Over two decades, KID smART has collaborated on arts integration programs with 40 New Orleans public schools.
Art Jam is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 11. 2541 Bayou Road; www.kidsmart.org. Admission is free.