Prytania is perhaps the sleepiest of the Uptown commercial corridors, with many family-friendly eateries and attractions. Longtime fixture Prytania Theatre and mom-and-pop shops give the area lots of Garden District charm, and live oak trees lining the street invite evening strolls.
Who you’ll see
Lots of schoolchildren (on weekdays around 3 p.m.), older couples and families
Where to eat
Load up on tapas at Prytania’s newest Spanish bistro, Costera.
Where to drink
Around the corner on Lyons Street is Kingpin, a no-frills, kitschy neighborhood watering hole.
Lagniappe
Robert Street and Prytania form a dairy hotspot, with Creole Creamery, Yogurtland, the cheesy La Crepe Nanou and St. James Cheese Company.