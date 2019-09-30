reno (copy)
PHOTO BY SARAH PETERS/ROMAGUERA PHOTOGRAPHY

Prytania is perhaps the sleepiest of the Uptown commercial corridors, with many family-friendly eateries and attractions. Longtime fixture Prytania Theatre and mom-and-pop shops give the area lots of Garden District charm, and live oak trees lining the street invite evening strolls.

Who you’ll see

Lots of schoolchildren (on weekdays around 3 p.m.), older couples and families

Where to eat

Load up on tapas at Prytania’s newest Spanish bistro, Costera.

Where to drink

Around the corner on Lyons Street is Kingpin, a no-frills, kitschy neighborhood watering hole.

Lagniappe

Robert Street and Prytania form a dairy hotspot, with Creole Creamery, Yogurtland, the cheesy La Crepe Nanou and St. James Cheese Company.

