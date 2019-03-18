In Cristina Ibarra and Alex Rivera’s “The Infiltrators,” which won the Audience Award after its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, undocumented youth intentionally get detained by the U.S. Border Patrol to document what goes on inside detention centers. The filmmakers will be in attendance when the movie opens the Patois New Orleans International Human Rights Film Festival, which runs March 21-24 at The Broad Theater.
The festival includes documentaries and features as well as short films covering an array of domestic and international human rights subjects. Assia Boundaoui’s documentary “The Feeling of Being Watched” investigates law enforcement surveillance of her predominantly Arab-American community in Chicago. In “Crime + Punishment,” director Stephen Maing explores racial bias in the New York Police Department following a class-action lawsuit. “I Am Not a Witch” is a feminist satire set in Zambia. The festival closes with Philip Cox’s documentary about funk singer Betty Davis, “Betty — They Say I’m Different.” Filmmakers, activists or local subject matter experts introduce many films. For a full schedule, visit www.patoisfilmfest.org.
Screenings are at The Broad Theater, 636 N. Broad Ave., (504) 218-1008; www.thebroadtheater.com.