JAZZ FEST RELEASES ‘CUBES’ FOR ITS 50th ANNIVERSARY EXTRAVAGANZA
The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival released the "cubes," or daily schedules, for its 50th annual event April 25-28 and May 2-5 at the New Orleans Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots. Irma Thomas sang "Happy Birthday" to the festival at a press conference at the Fair Grounds last week, and festival producer Quint Davis announced details for the event.
Because of the anniversary and a special performance by the Rolling Stones, Jazz Fest added an eighth day to the 2019 festival — the opening day, Thursday, April 25.
The Rolling Stones top the bill Thursday, May 2, which has a special format. No other bands will perform at the same time as the Rolling Stones. Other festival headliners include Katy Perry, Santana, Diana Ross, Van Morrison, Chris Stapleton and others.
The festival will present a total of 688 bands, Davis said.
The American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) is becoming a festival sponsor for the Rhythmporium tent, which will have a stage featuring performances by David Doucet, Lars Edegran Triolan String Band, Alexis and the Samurai, Helen Gillet, Alex McMurray and others during the festival's eight days.
There are many special sets and tributes. At 5:40 p.m. Sunday, April 28, Wynton, Branford, Delfeayo and Jason Marsalis will perform in a tribute to their father, Ellis Marsalis, in the WWOZ Jazz Tent.
The festival will close May 5 with Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue and the Neville Brothers performing together on the Acura Stage. There also will be tributes to musicians including Louis Armstrong, Mahalia Jackson, Allen Toussaint, Al Hirt, James Booker, Louis Prima and many others.
Tickets are available at www.nojazzfest.com.
Louisiana film tax credits once again challenged
Despite changes made by lawmakers to rein in the state's film tax credit, taxpayers still lose roughly two-thirds of the money they put into the program, according to the latest study.
New preliminary figures unveiled last week show that for every dollar spent on the tax credit programs for the entertainment industry in Louisiana — mainly the film tax credit — state and local governments get about 36 cents back in tax revenue, said R. Michael N’dolo, vice president for New York-based Camoin Associates, which conducted the study for Louisiana Economic Development.
That’s in the “same ballpark” as previous studies of the tax program, N’dolo said at the Louisiana Entertainment Summit. The tax break for the film industry has sparked controversy in recent years for its cost to a state that has dealt with repeated budget shortfalls and has cut spending for essentials such as health care and education.
The state’s motion picture production tax credit reimburses film and TV producers up to 40 percent of the cost of their in-state productions.
In 2015, the state capped the amount of credits that could be claimed at $180 million, then lowered the cap in 2017 to $150 million.
The state has issued $1.5 billion in tax credits as part of the program since 2012, according to figures provided by Louisiana Economic Development. That includes roughly $150 million handed out in 2018.
Still, speakers at the industry event, including Gov. John Bel Edwards, made the case that the program is worth it, pointing to the thousands of jobs that help keep a creative class of Louisianans from leaving the state to find work. More than 250 filmmakers, producers and others in the industry attended the event at the L’Auberge Casino and Hotel in Baton Rouge.
Edwards traveled to Hollywood last fall to promote the new version of the tax break for filmmakers and on Thursday talked up the changes as a stabilizer for the industry. He touted Oscar winners who filmed in Louisiana, as well as TV series such as “NCIS: New Orleans,” which has shot in the Crescent City for years.
Filmmakers in Hollywood “have renewed confidence that our program here is stable, it’s predictable and they want to return,” Edwards said. “And in fact, they are returning in a big way.”
The film industry in Louisiana has rebounded since taking a nosedive following the first round of changes. The amount of certified spending in Louisiana was up by $104.7 million in 2018 to $446 million, while the estimated amount of spending was down slightly. Certified Louisiana resident payroll was up to around $150 million.
Currently, 17 productions are going on in Louisiana, said Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson. Collectively, they are expected to spend $300 million in the state, and most are TV series, which Pierson said provide longer-term job prospects than movies.
To get those numbers, the state budget took a net $122 million hit, even after factoring in the tax revenue that flows back into state coffers from the industry, the economic report found. The industry also generates $25 million in local tax revenue. While the report is still a draft, N’dolo said in an interview he doesn’t expect the final results on the return on investment to change much.
A study of the program is done every two years, and it was previously completed by local economist Loren Scott. Two years ago, Scott found taxpayers get a return of less than 25 cents on the dollar for the tax credit program, as the state handed out $282 million in credits and the industry generated $63.2 million in state taxes.
The study done by N’dolo and Camoin also includes the sound and live entertainment industries, though the vast majority of the credits help the film industry.
Every dollar of the $150 million in tax credits spent last year also led to $2.20 in local earnings, and $6.29 in total spending in the industry. N’dolo said the tax credit program costs about $12,000 per job, including the “indirect” jobs created by the industry.
“That’s the question,” N’dolo said. “Is that worth it for a state?”
N’dolo argued a positive return on investment is not to be expected with government incentive programs. He said a similar study in New York found the return on investment there is significantly higher than in Louisiana, because New York is a much higher taxed state.
The economic impact studies on the program have drawn the ire of the film industry in the past, as backers of the program argue it doesn’t capture all the ripple effects, such as in-state spending by film crews. — SAM KARLIN | THE NEW ORLEANS ADVOCATE
Canal streetcar test program on hold — for now
The Regional Transit Authority (RTA) is pumping the brakes on a test run to speed up the Canal Street streetcar line by reducing stops and shutting down vehicle crossings along its route. The agency announced last month that it would move forward with a pilot program intended to cut an average of 12 minutes off the more than half-hour it takes the streetcar to travel up or down Canal Street between Carrollton Avenue and the Mississippi River.
But concern over the longer walks and funneling cars to different residential streets sparked outrage from some residents, prompting the RTA to decide to take more time to listen to concerns before initiating the pilot program, which would run for several months.
RTA Interim Executive Director Jared Munster told the City Council’s Transportation Committee March 26 that no final decisions have been made on how many closures would be part of the final plan and that the transit agency will be gathering community input before moving forward. In addition, studies and discussions with the Department of Public Works about closing any crossings on Canal Street are needed before any decisions can be made.
“We don’t know if we’re asking Public Works to close off 20 intersections or if we’re asking them to close off possibly four intersections,” Munster said. “We’re essentially, for lack of a better word, on pause while we go through this process.”
While officials suggested last month that the program could be in place by this summer, now nothing is expected to be done until September at the earliest, Munster said.
With 3 million riders annually, which comprises roughly 17 percent of the RTA’s total ridership, the Canal streetcar line is considered the backbone of the city’s transit system. About 90 percent of streetcar riders are locals, Munster said.
Because it runs on the neutral ground and generally doesn’t have to worry about the surrounding traffic, the streetcar line should be one of the most efficient in the city. But its 2.7-mile route is studded with stops where it has to pause to pick up or drop off passengers as well as at crossings that are often blocked by vehicles trying to cross Canal Street.
To address that problem, the RTA’s plan would eliminate numerous stops along the route, mostly in the area between Claiborne Avenue and Carrollton Avenue. Between Claiborne and the river, the transit agency also planned to experiment with collecting fares from people waiting for the streetcar so as to speed up boarding.
The proposed changes drew skepticism from New Orleans City Council members.
“Definitely a pause button is appropriate at this time with all the confusion,” Councilman Jared Brossett said. “You all should be cautious about reducing access for the public and our transit riders as it relates to this busy and important mode of transportation.” Councilwoman Kristin Gisleson Palmer said it is important to ensure the city’s transit is working efficiently but crucial not to “alienate the people who live along the corridors” that would be affected. — JEFF ADELSON | THE NEW ORLEANS ADVOCATE
Gambit’s 40 Under 40 Awards
Call for nominations
Every year Gambit honors the movers and shakers, the people who get things done or dazzle us with their creativity before reaching the age of 40. Gambit’s 2019 40 Under 40 class will be announced in June, a few months earlier than usual.
Nominate your favorite overachiever, business guru, do-gooder or creative thinker for the honor by sending an email to Kandace Graves at kandaceg@gambitweekly.com or filling out an online form at www. bestofneworleans.com/40under40nom. We need the candidate’s name, age, business title, cellphone and the reasons you believe they are a good candidate for the honor. The 40 Under 40 Awards are not a popularity contest; multiple submissions for one candidate do not necessarily increase his or her chances of winning.
The submission deadline is 5 p.m. April 29.