Council to consider new short-term rental rules

The proliferation of entire homes used exclusively for tourist housing could effectively end with a proposal to prohibit operators from renting them out on platforms such as Airbnb.

A motion from New Orleans District C Councilwoman Kristin Gisleson Palmer, to be introduced this week, proposes prohibiting whole-home rentals in residential areas without a homestead exemption. Property owners with a homestead exemption will be able to apply for a "residential license" to operate STRs that requires the owner live on the property. There would be a limit of three residential licenses per property.

Short-term rental operators in larger commercially zoned buildings also would be required to match each STR unit with one unit for affordable long-term housing, a "one-to-one" match that echoes proposals from short-term rental critics and affordable housing proponents.

Palmer's proposal also continues a ban on STRs in the French Quarter and extends that ban to the Garden District.

The motion would remove the current classes of STRs from the city's ordinances and replace them with a residential license and three types of rentals for commercially zoned buildings.

Large-scale commercial properties would have an STR limit of 30 percent of a building's units, and each STR would have to be matched with an affordable housing unit. Commercial properties that are licensed before the new law goes into effect would be grandfathered in.

Smaller commercial properties in predominantly residential neighborhoods, such as former corner stores, would be capped at four STRs.

Individual condo owners with homestead exemptions also could apply for STR licenses.

"We're trying to be simple and consistent," Palmer told Gambit. "We want something that works for citizens, for business owners and for the platforms."

Palmer also wants stronger platform accountability tools — such as licensing the platforms — and to increase booking fees per night into the city's Neighborhood Housing Improvement Fund (NHIF), up from the current $1 a night to $10 a night for licensed residential properties and $20-$25 per night for commercial units.

The motion directs the City Planning Commission (CPC) to draft a report on proposed changes, due in February. City Council action would follow in April. There will be at least five public hearings on the motion and CPC report.

High Court sides with patients in Planned Parenthood case

The U.S. Supreme Court won't hear Louisiana's request to stop Medicaid patients from accessing Planned Parenthood for health care. On Dec. 10, the court rejected appeals from Louisiana and Kansas to block patients from using Medicaid to pay for health services at Planned Parenthood centers in those states. The decision maintains access to care for more than 5,000 patients in Louisiana. The lawsuits didn't address using public money to fund abortions - that remains illegal in Louisiana.

From 2016-2017, more than 11,400 patients visited Louisiana's two Planned Parenthood health centers - one in Baton Rouge and another on Claiborne Avenue in New Orleans. The centers provided more than 3,100 cancer screenings and more than 31,000 screenings for sexually transmitted infections and HIV.

New conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh joined the court's liberal justices to deny a hearing in the case. Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch dissented — one vote short of accepting the case.

"All people deserve to have their health come before political agendas," said Petrice Sams-Abiodun, vice president of strategic partnerships-Louisiana, for Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast. "Communities of color already face too many systemic barriers to care — and blocking care at Planned Parenthood would make it even worse. For all our patients, this isn't about politics - it's about access to fundamental health care."

Planners suggest new rules for 'small box' stores

New Orleans city planners recommend city officials adopt new rules for so-called "small box stores" and dollar discount shops, including prohibiting more than one store within a mile of another through most of the city.

The City Council directed the City Planning Commission (CPC) to study the impacts of the proliferation of small box stores (such as Dollar General or Dollar Tree), and whether there should be a cap placed on the number of those stores in areas that lack grocery stores or other fresh food retailers or adequate transportation to get to them in other neighborhoods. District E Councilwoman Cyndi Nguyen, whose district encompasses New Orleans East, authored the measure. The neighborhood has 12 of the city's 36 small box stores.

On Dec. 11, CPC staff presented its report, which found that the proliferation of small box discount stores "can be one factor" for deterring grocery stores but the lower construction and opening costs (compared to full-service grocery stores) make small box stores more attractive for developers. The report also dispelled the notion that New Orleans East is unattractive to grocery store operators because of "perceptions of crime." The report stated, "Crime data reflects that the violent and property crime rates per 100,000 residents is actually lower in New Orleans East than in Orleans Parish as a whole."

Planners also argued "no causal link has been found between childhood obesity" and small box stores and that grocery stores are more likely to provide more shelf space for unhealthy items relative to small box stores. It would be "unnecessarily prejudicial" to single out certain areas from building small box stores, staff argued, but planners recommended the city expand its Fresh Food Retailer Initiative and Healthy Corner Store program by funding those programs with an additional $100,000, with the possibility of extending funding beyond five years.

In "food desert areas," the CPC staff recommends allowing an additional 5,000 square feet of floor area in grocery stores on major streets. Commercial zoning typically restricts that space to 5,000, 10,000 or 25,000 square feet.

Planners also suggested the New Orleans City Council reintroduce an ordinance that requires retailers to charge for plastic and paper bags, a measure that was floated by the previous administrations but stalled.

Proposed Marigny hotel gains approval

After three years of planning and design review, the first big-box hotel in Faubourg Marigny is a step closer to breaking ground on Elysian Fields Avenue. The City Planning Commission (CPC) voted Dec. 11 to support another appeal from Hampton Inn Marigny developers after design plans were approved by neighborhood groups, developers and Trapolin-Peer Architects, which recently was brought into the planning process to redraft the project's look after it failed to pass neighborhood scrutiny.

In June, the CPC approved the hotel's request for a conditional use to permit the four-story, 133-room hotel at 501 Elysian Fields Ave., but plans stalled as developers worked with the Faubourg Marigny Improvement Association (FMIA) on the project's design and draft a compromise.

"We always wanted to get to the same place, we just disagreed on how to get there," said FMIA President Allen Johnson.

Commissioner Kyle Wedberg said the introduction of "commercial hotels" in the neighborhood "to take some pressure off some of the other things going on in the neighborhood is completely appropriate," referencing the abundance of short-term rentals in the Marigny.

New Orleans officials stand against Trump's 'ugly' policy for Vietnamese immigrants

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says the city stands behind its large Vietnamese population — many of whom have lived in the U.S. for decades — following reports that President Donald Trump’s administration is revisiting protections for Vietnamese immigrants

“In the face of this ugly effort to target our Vietnamese neighbors — I would like to make it clear that the entire City of New Orleans stands in solidarity with our Vietnamese community, which has contributed so much to our social and cultural fabric,” Cantrell said. “I would also strongly encourage all naturalized residents who are eligible to apply for citizenship, to do so now.”

According to The Atlantic, the Trump administration is reneging on agreements that have allowed people from Vietnam, Cambodia and other counties who arrived in the country before diplomatic ties between the U.S. and Vietnam were established in 1995 to remain here. Last year, Trump’s administration said it might reverse course on that agreement and threatened to deport people with criminal convictions who arrived in the U.S. before 1995.

More than 1.2 million people, many left stateless after the dissolution of South Vietnam, fled to the U.S. in the mid- and late-1970s. Many Vietnamese immigrants settled in New Orleans, concentrating in New Orleans East and on the West Bank. Those residents include current District E Councilwoman Cyndi Nguyen, the City Council’s first-ever Vietnamese member, who was elected in 2017.

“I am very disappointed with the direction of the Trump Administration on immigration laws,” Nguyen said in a statement. “Our country is made of immigrants of every ethnicity. I want to encourage the administration to carefully evaluate the immigration policy and focus on the people. It should be a fair policy that the United States can sustain.”

In September, Cantrell partnered with Vietnamese American Young Leaders Association of New Orleans (VAYLA), a New Orleans East-based community group, for a Citizenship Day campaign to encourage residents to begin the naturalization process.

Trump’s reversed mandate does not target naturalized Vietnamese immigrants.