When more than 50 New Orleans chefs and bartenders announced last week they would participate in a "boozy bake sale" to benefit abortion-rights groups Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast and the New Orleans Abortion Fund, some received backlash from anti-abortion advocates.

Now several New Orleans performers are also throwing their support behind reproductive rights groups with an event dubbed “Boogie For Your Right: An Event Supporting The Right To Choose” — a night of music, stand up comedy and spoken word performances at The Howlin’ Wolf (907 S. Peters St.).

DJ Soul Sister (aka Melissa Weber), eight-piece funk pop band Miss Mojo and singer Valerie Sassyfras will perform at the event, which also includes a raffle.

These events follow the end of a legislative session in which state lawmakers passed several bills tightening restrictions on women’s access to legal abortion. If the courts uphold a similar Mississippi law, a law banning almost all abortions after six weeks could go into effect in Louisiana.

Weber says that when she was invited to participate in the event at The Howlin’ Wolf, she “had absolutely no hesitation” — offering to volunteer her time.

Ticket sales and raffle proceeds will benefit women’s advocacy group Lift Louisiana, Louisiana Trans Advocates, New Orleans Abortion Fund, Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast, Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response Center, The Rock & Rouge Women's Music and Food Festival and Women with a Vision.

“I hope we raise lots of money for these organizations in the climate that we’re in because it’s needed,” Weber said. “From my perspective, it’s about time.”

— Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m. on Friday, July 12. Admission is $15.