This street is one of New Orleans’ main thoroughfares, spanning the Central Business District and Mid-City. It’s home to the Saenger Theatre, Harrah’s Casino, the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas and the Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium. With a section of the street abutting the French Quarter, it’s packed with hotels, eateries and businesses.
Who you’ll see
Tourists, shoppers, families, paradergoers and gamblers (or those taking advantage of Harrah's complimentary 24-hour parking if you spend 30 minutes gambling)
Where to eat
Mandina’s Restaurant in Mid-City has a menu ranging from Creole to Italian food, and Betsy’s Pancake House serves old-school hearty diner eats.
Where to drink
Jazz trumpeter Jeremy Davenport has a lounge named after him in the Ritz-Carlton, where you can sip cocktails and dance to his music.
Lagniappe
Canal Street originated in 1807 and decades later was one of the first streets to be illuminated with electric lights. Neon signs, like those for the Joy and Saenger theaters, hark to the mid-1900s.