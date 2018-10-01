Sunlight streams in from the former St. Rose de Lima Church’s golden-hued stained-glass windows. The vaulted ceiling is painted sky blue, and white plaster walls surround tall arches trimmed in crimson and gold. Coffee-colored wooden floors show some wear, but the craftsmanship is sturdy.
Just weeks before Southern Rep Theatre opens its new home and 2018-2019 season, there’s the clutter: a stack of old church pews, a vintage light-up bingo board, tables, chairs and a shopping cart fill the space as construction is being finished.
In the midst of the mess, beneath the halo of golden light, Trey Burvant and Jessica Podewell are rehearsing an emotional final scene from A Doll's House, Part 2. Lucas Hnath’s play is a modern sequel to Henrik Ibsen’s Victorian-era drama about Torvald and Nora Helmer, a couple whose marriage is undone by the social and gender norms of the period.
Opening A Doll’s House, Part 2 in the converted space at 2527 Bayou Road is a milestone for the company, which has been without a home of its own since it lost its space in Canal Place in 2012, after a 19-year tenure.
Aimée Hayes, Southern Rep’s artistic director and the director of A Doll’s House, Part 2, laughs at the unintended significance of opening the season with this show. Ibsen’s A Doll’s House famously ends with Nora walking away from her marriage and slamming the door on the way out. Hnath’s sequel opens with her knocking on that door and a new beginning.
“It sort of fortuitously happened that the play was about a woman coming home,” Hayes says. “It’s kind of funny that the first play we did out of Canal Place was Streetcar (Named Desire), about a woman who has no home.”
Southern Rep announced plans to move into the Bayou Road space in 2016. The church was constructed in 1915, but it has been vacant since Hurricane Katrina and the levee failures. The renovation is part of a larger development initiative by the Rose Community Development Corporation and Alembic Community Development. Southern Rep will occupy the 13,400-square-foot church, and the project includes restoration of two former school buildings on church grounds. One building will house the Waldorf School of New Orleans, a lower school and child care provider, and the other will be a shared workspace occupied by local organizations KID smART and the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra.
Jonathan Leit, director of Alembic, believes the $11.8 million development, which includes $4.7 million toward the renovation of the theater space, is an important investment in the Bayou Road neighborhood.
“We've built long-term partnerships with organizations like Southern Rep Theatre, which will offer not only artistic and educational opportunities, but will also be an economic driver creating job opportunities and bringing people to Bayou Road to shop at the street's businesses and enjoy its food and culture,” Leit said in an email.
Southern Rep’s partnership with the developers includes a long-term lease agreement with an option to purchase the building. The company currently is engaged in a $1.5 million capital campaign to outfit the interior of the former church, and a planned second phase of the campaign will raise money to purchase the building. Design for the space was devised in consultation with London-based theater design group Charcoalblue.
The development project sits among a cluster of businesses just off North Broad Street, including Community Book Store, Domino Sound Record Shack, Coco Hut Caribbean Restaurant and one of the neighborhood’s few night spots, Club Caribbean. It’s several blocks from both the Joan Mitchell Center, an artists-in-residence campus that’s grown since its inception in 2013, and the Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots.
Describing her vision for the building, Hayes recalls the scene at the former Warehouse District’s Le Chat Noir cabaret theater and bar, which shuttered in 2011.
“I really miss Le Chat Noir, because that was a place you could go to any night of the week,” Hayes says. “You could see the show or not see the show, but you knew that there would be people there, and it felt like a place to be. I want to create a place that’s a home for all sorts of performances and people.”
Besides its 125-seat main theater, Southern Rep’s new space will include a Lagniappe Stage and Sanctuary Bar and the Hal Brown Outdoor Community Stage. In addition to the mainstage productions, the theater will host staged readings, drag and comedy performances, new play development programs, afterschool programs, and a weekly “Care for Creatives” workshop to promote self-care for local artists and performers.
GoodWood NOLA is using wood salvaged from the church’s interior to make a bar for the Lagniappe Stage and Sanctuary Bar. Hayes envisions a lounge environment with comfy furniture.
The mainstage will be set up proscenium-style for A Doll’s House, Part 2, but the flexible space allows for numerous stage and seating configurations. A row of catwalks provides access to a grid of rails and beams for hanging lights, mounting chain motors to move big set pieces and rigging harnesses to fly actors across the room.
The space also has dressing rooms, offices and a choir loft, where an enormous pipe organ was relocated to make room for a rehearsal space underneath an elaborate stained glass window.
Hayes acknowledges it has been daunting to get the building in “ship shape.” In her pre-Southern Rep days, she lived on a 19-foot boat and still adheres to the notion that “everything needs to have a home.”
“I have such a long to-do list, and so does everybody on the staff,” Hayes says. “But I have to admit, sometimes being in here, or closing up at night, being the last one here and standing in the middle of it, looking at this beauty that we’re surrounded by, I’m so grateful.”
Playwright and former Loyola University professor Rosary O’Neill opened Southern Rep in 1986 to present plays by Southern playwrights and plays about the South. That mission refocused on producing new plays and regional and sometimes world premieres. Hayes was hired as artistic director in 2007.
Southern Rep left its longtime home on the third floor of The Shops at Canal Place in 2012, and it has had residencies at both the Contemporary Arts Center and, for the past two years, at Loyola University of New Orleans. It has produced works around the city. Hayes starred as Blanche DuBois in A Streetcar Named Desire staged in a former funeral home on Elysian Fields Avenue, near fictional address where Tennessee Williams set the play. Southern Rep presented Andrew Hinderaker’s football drama Colossal at UNO’s Performing Arts Center and the prison redemption drama Song of a Man Coming Through at First Grace United Methodist Church.
With A Doll’s House, Part 2, Southern Rep enters a housewarming period in advance of its official grand opening in January. In late November, the theater will open an original holiday show written by and starring Leslie Castay called Mandatory Merriment. In January, it presents the regional premiere of Sarah DeLappe’s Wolves, a play about a girls’ soccer team that presents technical challenges in portraying the on-field action.
A Doll’s House, Part 2 comes well-recommended by its success on Broadway, where it received eight Tony Award nominations and Laurie Metcalf won for Actress in a Leading Role in a Play.
Audiences don’t need to know the Ibsen play to appreciate Hnath’s. “No homework assignments when you come to Southern Rep,” Hayes says. But audiences familiar with the original work might recognize a few allusions. Hnath keeps the Victorian-era setting, but he gives the characters modern sensibilities as they navigate the balance between independence and obligation in romantic relationships.
“I really like the idea of a cheeky, smart and sometimes irreverent sequel,” Hayes says. “I’m also really fascinated by families that are broken. How do you find forgiveness? How do you come back together as a family?”
Between getting the play stage ready, getting the building finished for its first audiences and planning activities and events, Hayes is careful not to lose sight of the big picture.
“I love that this is happening in New Orleans,” she says. “A New Orleans church that (was shuttered after) a long history is being repurposed into something that is welcoming to the community. I love that Southern Rep is contributing something to the city’s heritage and cultural history.”