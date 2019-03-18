Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater presents two programs of pieces created by renowned choreographers and founders of their own dance companies, including Ailey, Ronald K. Brown, Jawole Willa Jo Zollar and Jessica Lang.
The Friday performance concludes with Ailey’s signature 1960 work, “Revelations,” set to African-American spirituals. Zollar’s “Shelter” is a contemplation on homelessness, which she created for her company, Urban Bush Women, and in 1992 reworked for Ailey’s company. Ronald K. Brown created his seventh work for the company, “The Call,” for this, its 60th anniversary season. Also Friday is Talley Beatty’s 1982 work “Stack-Up,” set to 1970s and ’80s funk and hip-hop by Earth, Wind & Fire, Fearless Four and others.
Saturday night’s program includes two pieces by Robert Battle, the company’s current artistic director. His first work for the company, ”Juba,” explores ritual and folk traditions. His solo piece inspired by Ella Fitzgerald, “Ella,” was reworked as a duet for the company’s 2016 opening night gala and is set to a live recording of her song “Airmail Special.” Veteran company dancer Jamar Roberts’ “Members Don’t Get Weary” is set to music by John Coltrane. The performance concludes with Jessica Lang’s first piece for the company, “EN,” named for a Japanese word with multiple meanings for circle, destiny and karma.
Tickets $35-$145. Presented by the New Orleans Ballet Association at 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday at Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts, 1419 Basin St. (504) 522-0996; www.nobadance.com.