In 2013, comedian and TV host Bill Maher told Gambit he was not concerned about any particular Republican leader leaving office.
“I remember when (President George W.) Bush was leaving office,” he said. “I remember the press asking all the comedians, 'Gosh, George Bush, one of the great comedy gold mines of all time, is leaving office. Do you think there will be anything to talk about?' I was like, 'Stop worrying. The Republicans always have a very deep douchebag bench. Mr. George Bush walks away and Sarah Palin steps up. She goes down, Mr. Ted Cruz emerges. …”
As Maher returns for a night of stand-up comedy April 6 at the Saenger Theatre, he’s got plenty of material.
“There’s no shortage of humor in the Trump era,” Maher said last week via phone from California. “I have seen a few presidents in my time. They almost always have one thing about them that comedians make fun of. [Bill] Clinton was horny. Bush was stupid. Chris Christie is fat. But Trump is everything. He’s stupid, and he’s corrupt, and he’s horny and he’s a racist and he’s a criminal and he has ridiculous hair.”
But even if Trump’s administration has offered plenty of material for comedians, it’s not the same old thing for Maher.
“I used to be able to eat marijuana, but it always made me a little paranoid,” Maher says. “When you eat it, it has a different effect. I don’t eat pot anymore. Not in the Trump era. If I eat it, my mind goes to places that are too scary. Thank you, Donald Trump.”
Trump also keeps him busy. Former FBI director Robert Mueller’s report on his investigation into alleged collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia was turned into the Justice Department late Friday, March 22. Maher went to work revamping his monologue for the episode of HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” taping at 7 p.m. His comment “I don’t need the Mueller report to know Trump is a traitor, I have a TV” spread rapidly on the internet.
Wading into the news of the day is what has driven Maher since he created “Politically Incorrect,” which aired on Comedy Central and ABC between 1993 and 2002. In recent years, Maher made headlines criticizing Islam. He famously got in a dispute on his show with guest Ben Affleck, in which the actor called Maher’s views racist. Maher is an outspoken atheist who’s ruffled people on a variety of religious issues, but he says he’s not anti-Muslim.
“I am all for Muslims getting elected in Western countries, like the mayor of London,” Maher says. “When they do get elected in Western countries, then we get Muslims speaking about liberal principles. (London Mayor Sadiq Khan) says he doesn’t think women should wear a head veil. That’s good.”
The brushback on his spat with Affleck is more fuel for Maher’s fire.
“I am like a moth to the inflammatory,” he says. “That’s what I am naturally attracted to because it’s what’s interesting. I mean as crazy as the world we live in now in the Trump era is frightening and awful, it’s not dull. There is so much else on TV that avoids controversy. I think that’s my lane.”