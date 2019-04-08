FLEETWOOD MAC REPLACING ROLLING STONES AT JAZZ FEST
Less than a week after the Rolling Stones canceled their tour — including a headlining spot at the 50th anniversary of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival — organizers announced Fleetwood Mac would replace the Stones on the Acura Stage May 2.
Fleetwood Mac's current lineup (pictured) includes longtime members Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie and John McVie as well as Mike Campbell and Neil Finn. Lindsey Buckingham was fired by the band last year. Fleetwood Mac performed at Jazz Fest in 2013. The band performed at the Smoothie King Center in February, and Nicks played the venue in a solo appearance in 2017.
Refunds will be issued for those who bought tickets for the Rolling Stones. For refund information, visit www.nojazzfest.com.
City’s new Human Rights office to address racial, LGBT disparities
When it comes to fighting discrimination in New Orleans, the city’s new Office of Human Rights and Equity Executive Director Vincenzo Pasquantonio said it’s important to start at home. “It's really important to clean up your own front yard before you start calling up your neighbor and complaining that they don't cut the grass,” Pasquantonio said.
His front yard? City Hall.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell established the equity office March 20. It will house the existing Human Relations Commission and LGBTQ+ Task Force and will coordinate equity initiatives among all city departments. Since the office combines these existing divisions, Pasquantonio said its creation didn’t cost the taxpayers additional dollars.
The office will address issues of historically marginalized communities, such as minorities and the LGBTQ community. Its first priority will be addressing racial disparities between black and white New Orleanians — disparities Pasquantonio said are different from any other marginalized group due to their systemic nature.
Pasquantonio plans to approach the disparities systemically as well, connecting institutions such as historically black colleges and universities and industry leaders to keep black graduates in the city post-graduation.
“Xavier University isn't just one of the best schools in this city, it’s one of the best in the country,” he said. “We have talent. We have an educated population in the city of New Orleans.”
The equity office, which currently has two staff members and is hiring a third, also has met with the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) and plans to continue the LGTBQ+ Task Force’s work in improving police interaction with LGBTQ and black residents.
“These were difficult conversations they had with the police and with our offices because there's a lot of mistrust,” Pasquantonio said. “But the police have embraced these recommendations because they realize having these positive interactions improves public safety.”
In the first quarter of 2018, a report by the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute showed that the black unemployment rate in Louisiana was almost double the white unemployment rate.
“We're not mobilizing all that we have to bear as a city as long as we have those disparities,” Pasquantonio said.
HNOC opens new $38 million exhibition center
The Historic New Orleans Collection (HNOC) opened a new $38 million exhibition center on Royal Street in the French Quarter. The new center at 520 Royal St. adds 35,000 square feet of space to the collection’s campus, which stretches across the street to the original location at 533 Royal St. The new center includes the restored Seignouret-Brulatour Building (one-time home to WDSU-TV) and courtyard and a new structure at the back of the property.
The center will have 12,000 square feet of space for an ongoing exhibit about the history of the French Quarter as well as changing exhibits. It also will have a hands-on education area, an expanded museum shop, a cafe run by the owners of Carmo and interactive displays. The new center is open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.
Priscilla Lawrence, president and CEO of the HNOC, says completion of the project took about 15 years. The collection purchased the property in 2006 and restoration began in 2014. The main building of the 19th-century Greek Revival structure will house the permanent exhibit and the new building in the back of the property has three gallery spaces for changing exhibits.
Cassidy: Louisiana flood victims deserve rebuilding assistance
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy said last week that thousands of 2016 flood victims in Louisiana will have to wait at least several weeks before receiving checks for recovery money, a timeline he called “not soon enough.”
Cassidy met with Office of Management and Budget Acting Director Russell Vought and U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson Tuesday to discuss why some homeowners have yet to receive their full share of the $1.3 billion grant allotted by Congress for homeowner rebuilding assistance. The issue at hand — dubbed “duplication of benefits” — stems from a federal rule that led thousands to be denied some or all of the grant money last year if they qualified for a Small Business Administration loan, regardless of whether they accepted the loan.
The meeting ended with the two agencies not making a decision but agreeing to reconvene in two weeks with an answer.
In a conference call with reporters after the meeting, Cassidy said he thought Carson was in favor of getting the rest of the grant money to residents but found the budget agency still had “reservations” about the entire policy.
U.S. Sen. John Neely Kennedy also attended the meeting and expressed frustration with the extended timeline. “We have waited long enough for a solution, and my patience is running thin,” he said in a statement. “If they come back to us in two weeks with an answer we don’t like, I plan to appeal to their boss, the President of the United States.”
Cassidy also discussed health care in the conference call, saying he is working with Democrats on around eight health care bills, none of which are likely to be put to a vote until after the 2020 presidential and congressional elections. “No one thinks that [House Majority Leader] Nancy Pelosi is going to pass anything except Medicare for all,” Cassidy said. “As long as she controls the House, she’s not going to bring up a bill.”
Cassidy’s comments followed Trump’s announcement that a vote on an alternative to the Affordable Care Act would have to wait until Republicans control both the House of Representatives and Senate — as they did during the first two years of Trump's presidency.
Gambit seeking '40 Under 40’ nominees
Every year Gambit honors the movers and shakers, the people who get things done or dazzle us with their creativity before reaching the age of 40. Gambit’s 2019 40 Under 40 class will be announced in June, a few months earlier than usual.
Nominate your favorite overachiever, business guru, do-gooder or creative thinker for the honor by sending an email to Kandace Graves at kandaceg@gambitweekly.com or filling out an online form at www. bestofneworleans.com/40under40nom. We need the candidate’s name, age, business title, cellphone number and the reasons you believe he or she is a good candidate for the honor.
The submission deadline is 5 p.m. April 29.