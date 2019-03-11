Britain’s stalwart shoegazers, Swervedriver, arrived in the U.S. in the early 1990s as grunge rock went mainstream and delivered wave after wave of guitar-driven, ambient, droning rock. The band lost its mood and disbanded before the millennium, only to reform a decade later around core members guitarist Jimmy Hartridge and songwriter Adam Franklin.
The band picked up where it left off on 2015’s “I Wasn’t Born to Lose You” and again on the recently released “Future Ruins,” which some includes songs written before the former album. The new album’s song titles seem stuck on gloom, and the title track is soaked in melancholy, but the band’s got plenty of drive in “Mary Winter,” “Drone Lover” and “The Lonely Crowd Fades in the Air.” The album cover features a gray image of skeletal towers of dormant rides at the once landmark amusement park at New York’s Coney Island. The band also seems like it’s from another era, but it sounds like it remembers the good times.
Swervedriver is co-headlining a tour with Failure, an alternative rock band from Los Angeles that also was active in the 1990s, then disbanded and reformed in the last decade. Tickets $25-$35. At 8 p.m. Saturday at Republic. 828 S. Peters St., (504) 528-8282; www.republicnola.com.