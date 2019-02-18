KREWE OF ZULU ADDRESSES

BLACKFACE CONTROVERSY

The national discussion of blackface reached New Orleans last week, when the Krewe of Zulu — whose primarily black membership has paraded in a form of blackface for decades — issued a statement both condemning the practice of wearing blackface to denote minstrelsy, but insisting, “Black makeup is not the same as ‘blackface.’”

“Recent photographs showing certain high-profile individuals dressed as ‘blackface’ minstrels reveal their hateful intent to demean, disrespect, discount and demoralize African Americans,” the krewe said. “The backlash to their conduct has thankfully been severe and the Zulu Aid & Pleasure Club, Inc. joins with countless others in condemning this behavior. … Unlike minstrelsy, which was designed to ridicule and mock black people, the founders of our Social Aid & Pleasure Club chose the name ‘Zulu’ to honor their African ancestry and the continent’s most fierce warriors.”

The issue sprang to life recently when the college yearbook page of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam showed a figure in blackface next to someone dressed as a Ku Klux Klansman. After one day of saying the page didn’t reflect his feelings, Northam changed his story and insisted it wasn’t him in the photo — though he admitted he wore “shoe polish” that year to portray Michael Jackson in a dance contest. Soon after, Virginia Attorney General Matt Herring admitted to wearing blackface as a young adult, saying it was a tribute to rappers he admired. Both men are Democrats.

Two years ago, Ann Tuennerman, founder of the convention Tales of the Cocktail, left her position months after a photo of her in blackface in the Zulu parade and a comment about it by her husband on social media went viral, creating controversy (Tuennerman is white).

The New York Times’ Richard Fausset attempted to explain Zulu blackface to a national audience last week, profiling the krewe and interviewing both supporters and detractors of the practice. “This particular, and peculiar, blackface debate is at once familiar and different,” Fausset wrote, “whirled into some other thing by the complicated semiotic daiquiri machine that is New Orleans — and by the taboo-busting spirit of its carnival season.”

Cantrell outlines plans to fund Sewerage & Water Board

Mayor LaToya Cantrell last week gave the clearest outline yet of her vision for plugging budget holes at the Sewerage & Water Board (S&WB), a plan that banks heavily on the city's tourism and sports industries providing an upfront $75 million payment and at least $40 million a year in recurring revenue.

Cantrell said the remainder of an $80 million to $100 million annual gap in recurring revenue could be filled by City Hall, through a variety of belt-tightening strategies and potentially through levying of drainage fees. And she touted a working group recently convened by Gov. John Bel Edwards to explore new revenue sources for the S&WB as proof that her campaign has begun to bear fruit.

"It’s a step in the right direction, and I have to take my hat off to the governor for listening and being willing to understand that this is serious," Cantrell said. A spokeswoman for the governor said the working group is focusing solely on seeing what funding might be available for the initial $75 million infusion Cantrell is seeking. No discussion is being held about sources of recurring revenue, Edwards spokeswoman Christina Stephens said.

Cantrell in October first floated the idea of asking tourism and sports industry leaders to help finance at least $80 million a year in upgrades to the S&WB's water and drainage systems. The idea was quickly panned by powerful state Senate President John Alario of Westwego, called a "heavy lift" by state Sen. J.P. Morrell of New Orleans and derided by Edwards.

The proposal also hasn't gained the support of the four agencies that currently split the roughly $160 million in annual tax revenue that Cantrell is eyeing: the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center; the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District, popularly known as the Superdome Commission; New Orleans & Co., the city's main convention and tourism promotion agency; and the New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corp.

Their money comes largely from a tax on hotel guests in New Orleans. The Convention Center also benefits from a separate sales tax on food and beverage purchases at restaurants and bars.

The Convention Center, which has a $52 million operating budget but is sitting on about $235 million in reserves, says its funding is tied up in current and planned projects, such as a proposed hotel and the ongoing revamp of Convention Center Boulevard.

The other entities also claim that they need their tax money for their own priorities and for promoting the city to the 18 million visitors who arrive here each year.

The S&WB, however, has been touting its cash-flow issues. Though the agency recently identified $25 million from FEMA that had been misallocated, its leadership has said about $28 million more in old debt for its drainage system must be paid off this year, which will cut deeply into the $56 million in property tax revenue it expects to receive in March. Without new money, Executive Director Ghassan Korban has said, the system could be insolvent by the middle of the year. — JESSICA WILLIAMS | THE NEW ORLEANS ADVOCATE

Goodell gets back to the Gov — after three weeks

On Jan. 22, Gov. John Bel Edwards wrote to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to express his "disappointment" with the blown call in the NFC Championship game that may have prevented the New Orleans Saints from proceeding to the Super Bowl.

Almost three weeks later, Goodell replied, saying the letter (which was made public the same day it was written) "apparently arrived at our office after I left for Atlanta.” (Goodell’s letter was dated Feb. 6; in Edwards' statement, he says he received it Feb. 11).

In the letter, Goodell says, "Our rules do not permit the Commissioner to overturn the result of a game because of an officiating error, and I believe it would be wrong of me to do so. ... While there will always be mistakes in any game played, coached and officiated by humans, we do not want officiating to be the topic of discussion after any game."

“Though it is cold comfort to New Orleans Saints fans," Edwards responded, "I applaud the Commissioner’s willingness to review the officiating error closely to determine if similar errors can be prevented in the future through rule or procedure changes. I appreciate his response to my letter.

"New Orleans is a place unlike any other, as evidenced by the Saints fans who celebrated their team and their city in lieu of watching the Super Bowl and raised tens of thousands of dollars for charity in the process. It’s the Louisiana way to be hospitable to guests, as I know we will be when the Super Bowl next returns to New Orleans in 2024.”

French Quarter Festival announces lineup for 2019 Galactic, Irma Thomas, Jon Cleary and many others perform at free fest

Wednesday at the Square lineup announced

Music festival season is gearing up, and the Young Leadership Council (YLC) last week announced the lineup for its popular Wednesday at the Square spring concert series in Lafayette Square, which begins next month. Performers include Irma Thomas, Kermit Ruffins, Kristin Diable & the City, Cyril Neville and Swampfunk, Marc Broussard, and others.

Wednesday at the Square concerts are free, supported by food and drink sales. No outside food and drink can be brought in, and pets must be leashed at all times.

Big Sam's Funky Nation kicks off the series March 20, and events run through May 22 (with rain dates continuing through mid-June). The weekly concerts run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• Mar. 20: Big Sam’s Funky Nation and RumpleSTEELskin

• Mar. 27: Flow Tribe and Robin Barnes

• Apr. 3: Irma Thomas with Johnny Sansone

• Apr. 10: Eric Lindell and Deltaphonic

• Apr. 17: Kermit Ruffins and Space & Harmony

• Apr. 24: Marc Broussard and The Iceman Special

• May 1: Deacon John and Trumpet Mafia

• May 8: Cyril Neville’s Swampfunk and Miss Mojo

• May 15: Kristin Diable & The City and The Quickening

• May 22: Mia Borders and Billy Iuso

New Orleans Public Library announces Carnival-related closures

As Uptown residents and those in other parts of the city begin planning their Mardi Gras season comings and goings, the New Orleans Public Library has announced abbreviated hours for some of its branches during Carnival.

Most significant is the closure of the Milton H. Latter Library on St. Charles Avenue during six of the heaviest parade days, along with a 2 p.m. closing time Wed.-Fri. Feb. 27-March 1. On March 4 (Lundi Gras) all branches and the Main Library will either close at 3 p.m. or be shuttered all day. All libraries are closed March 5 (Mardi Gras).

To see the entire schedule, visit www.nolalibrary.org.