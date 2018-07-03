NEW CENSUS PROCEDURE COULD ENDANGER CHILDREN FROM LOW-INCOME FAMILIES
Louisiana officials must prepare to reach thousands of children from low-income families to ensure they're counted in the 2020 U.S. Census — or risk losing some funding for essential programs, according to a new report outlining the state of children in the U.S.
Louisiana ranks last overall in economic well-being in the 2018 Kids Count report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation, which examines the state of children's health care, education and family and community support. Louisiana is one of only a handful of states where childhood poverty has increased since 2010, which counted 27 percent of children in the state living in poverty; in 2016, it was 29 percent. The state ranked 49th overall in the report.
Eighty percent of New Orleans children under age 5 live in what's considered a "hard-to-count" or "undercounted" population, which measures census mail return rates of 73 percent or less. Whether those children are counted in the upcoming census likely will determine how much federal support the state receives — meaning roughly 19,000 children 4 years old and younger in New Orleans are at a higher risk of not getting counted in the census. Louisiana children benefit from more than $2.8 billion in federal funds directly linked to census results, according to the report.
Teresa Falgoust, the Kids Count program coordinator with Louisiana nonprofit advocacy group Agenda for Children, says every person counted represents about $1,000 in federal funding. "We can't afford to have even a handful of kids not counted," she said.
The report recommends increasing outreach efforts for a more accurate picture of children's health and well-being, especially in underserved communities and in churches, libraries and community groups. Advocates also fear it will become more difficult to reach hard-to-count populations if the census moves to collecting data online only. As of 2016, more than a quarter of New Orleans residents do not have reliable internet access or rely on dial-up speeds only.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell is expected to appoint a local-level census liaison, and a Complete Count Committee will work with communities to get the word out and combat census-suppression, particularly among undocumented and immigrant communities.—WOODWARD
Quote of the week
"In exercising her constitutional right to freedom of speech at a recent rally, Congresswoman Waters did not, as she has made clear, encourage violence, like President Trump has been doing since the election. … We cannot forget that President Trump, as a candidate, encouraged his supporters to beat up his detractors at rallies, and, as president, morally equated white supremacists with anti-racist activists and encouraged police officers to beat up suspects." — U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, head of the Congressional Black Caucus and the only Democrat among the Louisiana delegation in Washington D.C.
RTA touts new app with bus-tracking features
A joyful scrum of city officials, transportation professionals and reporters crowded aboard a New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA) bus June 26 for a short ride piloted by Mayor LaToya Cantrell to celebrate the "soft launch" of RTA's new app GoMobile 2.0.
"The app helps us solve the age-old transportation question: Where is our bus or streetcar?" RTA Board of Commissioners Chairman Flozell Daniels Jr. said.
Riders will be able to purchase scannable single-ride tickets, transfers, day passes and ferry tickets using a credit card. When boarding, riders scan the ticket using a QR code reader mounted at the front of all buses, streetcars and ferries. But perhaps the most anticipated feature of the app — and the one most heavily touted by officials — is its real-time tracking function, which allows riders to check where the next three buses and streetcars are on any route, much the way ride-hailing services allow riders to track drivers. Tracking also will be available on RTA's website.
Tracking is seen as an essential feature for bringing New Orleans public transit up to par with other cities, many of which have been offering real-time arrival data for some time.
Justin Augustine III, vice-president of RTA's private operator Transdev, told Gambit the app ultimately will make it easier for passengers to use New Orleans public transit. In remarks, Augustine also emphasized the app as an example of the strength of Transdev's partnership with RTA, a point the management group is sure to continue underlining as it prepares its expected bid for a new contract. Transdev's current contract with RTA is set to expire in 2019.—STROMQUIST
Cantrell directs city Human Rights Commission to create LGBT task force
Mayor LaToya Cantrell has directed a city commission to create a task force to address the barriers facing transgender people and LGBT people of color in New Orleans, from access to health care and employment to ending disproportionate rates of violence against trans people of color.
The city's Human Relations Commission will assemble the task force — comprising people and groups representing those communities — to draw up concrete policy recommendations in addition to "calling attention to the serious disparities that exist in the LGBT community itself," says commission Executive Director Vincenzo Pasquantonio. "This is certainly an opportunity to create visibility and talk about these disparities," he told Gambit. "But even more importantly, we urgently need actions, and we very urgently need specific recommendations."
At a town hall-style meeting in 2017, Transitions Louisiana Executive Director Jada Cardona suggested creation of neighborhood-level task forces to report to City Hall. At that meeting, Cantrell also suggested immediate policy changes, from lowering fees for name and gender changes on driver's licenses to the creation of municipal ID cards that reflect those changes and an employment office within city government to help end workplace discrimination.
Pasquantonio wouldn't say whether those policies are being considered, and those "specific recommendations" will be dictated by the task force. He says his role is to "create space for a task force and create a direct line between the community and the mayor."
"We've reached out to people on the ground embedded in these marginalized communities and we're asking them, 'What does your task force look like? What do you want it to look like?' When they create a process, I'll make that public," he said. Cardona told Gambit the administration has not reached out to her or Transitions Louisiana.—WOODWARD
Entergy gets grilled by City Council
Members of the New Orleans City Council grilled Entergy New Orleans' top brass June 28 over the utility's failure to meet self-imposed renewable energy goals and its handling of recurring power outages throughout its damaged distribution system.
Entergy faced the City Council's Utilities, Cable, Telecommunications and Technology Committee, which asked the utility for a full accounting of its priorities and whether it can meet its renewable energy goals two years after it opened its request for proposals to begin generating up to 100 megawatts of solar energy.
After frustrated committee members didn't receive an answer from Entergy about its top five priorities and projects, City Council advisors said it's "more than fair to say" renewables have not been a priority. "It doesn't sound like you even want to do this," Council Vice President Helena Moreno said. Entergy officials replied that plans stalled after a bidder said it wasn't interested. Moreno asked why Entergy didn't share that information or any news related to the request for proposals process with the City Council. Entergy officials said confidentiality agreements with bidders prevented them from doing so.
As for frequent outages in fair weather, Entergy Vice President of Customer Service Melonie Stewart said sensitive connections on its distribution system and power lines are susceptible to squirrels, wind and falling trees, but she pointed to a list of equipment updates and repairs and the addition of $10 million in 2016 for reliability upgrades — but the committee and residents weren't satisfied with the results. Roughly 86 percent of outages within the last few months occurred during normal weather conditions. "This distribution system could be the next Sewerage & Water Board," Moreno said. "It's just not acceptable the results that we're getting."
Entergy must report its reliability plan to the City Council by July 5.—WOODWARD
Now scoot: Public scooter rentals coming to town?
New Orleans drivers (and walkers and bicyclists), be on the lookout for electric scooters sharing the bike lane. Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration is working to bring scooter rentals to town, pending approval from the New Orleans City Council and arrangements with a third-party company that will set up its fleet in neighborhoods across New Orleans.
Lime-S scooters — currently all over California and recently launched in Atlanta and Dallas — operate similar to Blue Bikes: Download an app, find a kiosk, unlock a Razor-esque electric scooter for $1 using a QR code, and ride for 15 cents a minute.
On June 28, the City Council's Transportation and Airport Committee heard a pitch for a New Orleans outpost. The company plans to hire roughly 20 employees and use a warehouse to house a fleet of 300 or so scooters. There's no city or public cost, and fees generated by the company would support city revenue. District C Councilwoman Kristin Gisleson Palmer said the city most likely would adopt a pilot program before it approved an ordinance allowing scooter-rental companies.
"This is a new industry," she said. "We would appreciate you working with us and not put scooters out until the process is refined. [The City Council and Cantrell administration] would be very aggressive if someone came in and dumped scooters on the ground without warning."—WOODWARD