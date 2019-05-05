Morning rain pushed the opening of the gates at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, but by late afternoon, the festival was brimming with fans out to see headliners including the Dave Matthews Band, Pitbull and Diana Ross.
Tank and the Bangas performed early at the Acura Stage. The set focused on material from its new album “Green Balloon,” released Friday. The new songs sounded great live, powered by Tarriona “Tank” Ball’s infectious energy and a retooled and supercharged 10-piece band that featured percussion from djembe giant Weedie Braimah on some songs. Still, the performance had what seemed like canned effects that were absent from previous shows, which brimmed with chaotic energy and spontaneity. Many songs were accompanied by a gratuitous record scratch effect, and the laid back vibe of the show didn't match Tank’s green costume and the clusters of green balloons arrayed onstage. But the band got a warm reception, and with its signing to Verve Forecast, a recent appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and, of course, the new album, it's got a lot going on right now.
Alfredo Rodriguez and Pedrito Martinez played an even more relaxed set in the Cultural Exchange Pavilion. Rodriguez provided laid-back piano grooves, while Martinez confidently hand drummed on a full kit including congas, toms, cymbals and chimes. About halfway through the set, the duo brought two percussionists, the Cuban Rumberos, onstage for an island interpretation of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” The Rumberos stayed for the remainder of the set, adding positive energy to an already glowing atmosphere.
In the Jazz Tent, the Jesse McBride Big Band put its spin on standards like Ellis Marsalis’ “Swinging at the Haven” and Harold Battiste’s “Somp’um Sorta Funky,” which McBride covered on his first album, “Jesse McBride Presents the Next Generation.” All the songs were arranged by different members of the big band, which featured a 12-piece horn section and a drum-bass-keys trio. From behind his piano, McBride offered various messages, addressing everything from the importance of intergenerational communication and mentorship to the importance of voting and the senselessness of gun violence.
Back in the Cultural Exchange Pavilion, 3L Ifede of Benin performed its sixth and final set of the festival. The percussion-voice-dance ensemble added another element to the mix Saturday: a dome-shaped totem used to perform a ritual. The group spoke French, so it was hard to understand the totem’s significance, but apparently, while it was being built and housed in the Pavilion’s holding tent, only men were allowed to look at it. During the performance, a dancer stood inside the totem and occasionally spun it around, while the other performers embraced it, poured water on it and danced on and around it.
Big Freedia delivered a staple set on the Congo Square Stage, leading the dancing "shake team" through hits like “Azz Everywhere” and “Gin in My System.” Daytime performances at outdoor festivals could be a strange fit for Freedia’s dance-club brand, but its a big part of the Queen Diva's show, and it seemed right at home Saturday.
Jupiter & Okwess closed out the Cultural Exchange Pavilion with a fiery set full of danceable grooves. The Congolese six-piece led by super charismatic frontman Jupiter Bokondji makes political music you can dance to. Throughout the set, Bokondji danced, sang and played the drums, while his band provided infectious backing grooves.
On the Congo Square Stage, Pitbull performed at Jazz Fest for the third time. Mr. Worldwide’s pageantry is somewhat of a square peg in the festival’s round hole. He’s the only Jazz Fest performer I’ve ever seen use a video screen behind the performers. He used it to broadcast a gratuitous laser light show, which clashed with the African colors of the stage. Still, he’s a consummate performer, and he had help from a troupe of silver-sequined dancers as he powered through hits including “Fun,” “Que no Pare La Fiesta (Don’t Stop the Party)” and “International Love.”
Diana Ross’ closing set at the Gentilly Stage was the highlight of the day. Ross is 75, and she reminded the crowd of that while urging them to dance to a funky rendition of “Upside Down,” but she looks and moves like a performer half that age. Through six wardrobe changes she took her audience on a memorable journey.