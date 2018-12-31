Moreno: Fed budget shutdown threatens women's services

New Orleans City Councilwoman At-Large Helena Moreno is warning that the partial shutdown of the federal government, which began just before Christmas, is putting funding for domestic violence and sexual assault services at risk.

The Violence Against Women Act (VAWA), a 1994 federal law, is the primary funding mechanism for many federally subsidized programs combating violent crimes against women. Unlike other federal services with guaranteed funding, VAWA — which has had two short-term extensions this year — is not among those essential programs. In late December, when the shutdown was imminent, Democratic House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi called the choke-off of VAWA funds “nothing short of an abdication of our responsibilities to women in our country.”

"If this issue isn't resolved soon, I predict there will be a devastating impact to victims in New Orleans and all around our state. These programs provide life-saving services," Moreno said in a statement. "I've been in frequent contact with Congressman Cedric Richmond, and I appreciate his tenacious leadership to find a solution."

Richmond, the only Democratic member of Louisiana's Congressional delegation, referred to the situation in Washington D.C. as "an unnecessary and immature shutdown. This is all over a wall that the President said Mexico was going to pay for. VAWA needs a long-term reauthorization and the Republican-controlled House, Senate and White House need to re-open government immediately."

Mary Claire Landry, executive director of the New Orleans Family Justice Center, said, "With this government shutdown, the President is putting all services to domestic violence and sexual assault victims at risk of closing across the country. Once again he is showing his lack of support for women and vulnerable victims by letting the Violence Against Women Act expire without reauthorization."

Issues disproportionately affecting women, including domestic violence, rape and sexual harassment, have been a focus of Moreno's tenure in the state Legislature and now on the City Council.

The partial shutdown stems from President Donald Trump's desire for $5 billion in taxpayer funds to pay for part of his proposed border wall with Mexico. On the 2016 presidential campaign trail, Trump said repeatedly that Mexico would pay for the wall, but has since shifted that burden to American taxpayers. Senate Democrats have refused to approve the expenditure.

The shutdown looks likely to continue until at least Jan. 3, when the new Congress convenes with a slim Democratic majority in the House.

Currently, 420,000 federal employees are working without pay and 380,000 are on unpaid furlough, according to a Senate fact sheet. The latter includes 96 percent of NASA employees, 80 percent of the National Park Service and National Forest Service and 95 percent of the employees of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

City surveillance plan revived for bars, other businesses

New Orleans bars that face the city’s alcohol licensing board could be penalized with mandatory surveillance cameras facing the inside and outside of their businesses under a proposed City Council plan that revives a sweeping ordinance that tightens restrictions for businesses selling alcohol.

New Orleans City Council revives surveillance plan for 'nuisance' businesses that sell alcohol Less than a year after a similar measure was dropped, a proposal from members of the New Orleans City Council could potentially require some "…

The proposed ordinance — which mirrors parts of a scrapped plan offered by former Mayor Mitch Landrieu — also gives the mayor’s office or the New Orleans Police Superintendent the ability to revoke or suspend an alcohol license. The measure would lower the threshold for neighborhood complaints against a bar or venue before they face the city’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Board. Five complaints from within a half-mile radius would constitute a “rebuttable presumption” that the bar “is a nuisance or is detrimental to the health, safety and welfare of the community.”

If the state has suspended or revoked a permit or license, the city’s board “shall take the same action,” according to the proposed ordinance, which council members hope will curb delays between charges being levied against a bar and its disciplinary hearings or judgments from the city.

The measure from Council members Kristin Gisleson Palmer and Cyndi Nguyen is similar to legislation proposed by Landrieu’s administration and former council member Stacy Head. That plan, which also included mandatory surveillance cameras on every business that sells alcohol, ultimately was dropped. The surveillance requirement met considerable opposition from community groups as well as the New Orleans Independent Police Monitor and the American Civil Liberties Union.

Under that plan, mandatory cameras outside roughly 1,500 businesses that sell alcohol would have been added to the city’s Real-Time Crime Center, which opened in late 2017 and monitors streams from city-owned surveillance cameras. Streams from those cameras are shared with state and federal law enforcement. Landrieu pushed back against criticism and constitutional challenges. “If you're in public, you don't have that expectation of privacy," he said at the center's opening. "People should conduct themselves accordingly."

The clause that would allow the city to mandate cameras inside a bar or venue later was dropped — but it returns in the latest draft. In the latest measure, the city could potentially require a business to install video surveillance cameras inside and outside the business as part of its judgment from the city’s Alcoholic Beverage Control board. The footage would be archived up to 14 days with the city on its cloud-based storage through the Real-Time Crime Center.

The ordinance will be on the City Council’s Governmental Affairs Committee agenda on Jan. 31.

Homeless encampments subject to new Health Dept. guidelines

The city will give a 24-hour notice to move items it considers “obstructions” and to people living under areas it declares “public health hazards,” including tents under the Pontchartrain Expressway overpass, according to new guidelines from the New Orleans Health Department. The city also could install permanent signage in some areas to prohibit people from using those spaces and perform routine cleanings.

The city’s sanitation and public works departments also will seize personal property in those areas and keep them in a city facility for up to 60 days — and trash unclaimed property “in whatever manner may be deemed appropriate” — under the new guidelines. The Health Department’s latest guidelines, which lean on the city’s enforcement of its “obstruction” ordinance and were presented at City Hall on Nov. 30, were approved by the New Orleans City Council at its Dec. 20 meeting. Health Department Director Jennifer Avegno said the policy changes allow for “regular coordinated outreach and cleaning sweeps with multiple departments in order to prevent disease outbreaks and ensure we have the highest level we can of safety for our folks under the bridge but also for our citizens.”

The guidelines follow sweeps of homeless encampments under overpasses and other areas in recent years. It also tracks a 2014 ordinance from then-Councilwoman LaToya Cantrell that clarifies how the city responds to “obstructions” such as couches, mattresses and other items on sidewalks and underpasses.

At the Council’s Dec. 20 meeting, District A Councilman Joe Giarrusso said the guidelines are a “step in the right direction,” so long as the sweeps are performed “legally and constitutionally” and “with compassion at the same time.”

Recycle that Christmas tree

O, Tannenbaum, O, Tannenbaum, how droopy are your branches. But you still have your uses. Rather than setting your Christmas tree out for the trash collectors (or, worse, leaving it on some neutral ground), put it to good use to help Louisiana's eroding coastline.

Five of Louisiana's 64 parishes — including Orleans and Jefferson — offer recycling programs for old Christmas trees, which are bundled and delivered to the coastline where they serve to slow erosion and waves and trap sediment. More than 1 million trees have been recycled in this manner, according to the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana (CRCL), which has a website (www.crcl.org) detailing how your tree can join the effort.

Curbside recycling collection of old Christmas trees will take place Jan. 10, 11 and 12 in unincorporated Jefferson Parish, Gretna, Harahan, Kenner, Lafitte and Westwego. In Orleans Parish, French Quarter and Downtown Development District residents should place their trees outside for collection Jan. 9, while those serviced by Richard's Disposal or Metro Services Group will have their trees picked up on their second regular collection day between Jan. 10-12.

No flocked or artificial trees can be recycled in this manner, and all lights, tinsel, garland, etc. must be removed before placing the trees out to be picked up.

Uber partners with 911 services in New Orleans

911 dispatchers in New Orleans will now receive location data and vehicle information from passengers and drivers using the ride-hailing app Uber who dial 911 from a "panic button" within the app. Those details include the car's make, model and license plate number — information previously available only within the app but now sent to dispatchers when the passenger, or driver, swipes to a menu on the app to call for "911 assistance."

Uber's integration with local dispatchers is now available in 30 cities in the U.S., following reports of more than 100 Uber drivers who sexually assaulted passengers, lawsuits against the company alleging its failure to address the assaults and other safety issues and accidents that have cropped up within the ride-hailing business. Uber partnered with emergency response tech company RapidSOS for a pilot in Denver and expanded to Nashville, Tennessee and several other cities, including Phoenix, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.

Tyrell Morris, executive director of the Orleans Parish Communications District, which oversees the city's emergency dispatch (and, starting in 2019, 311 services), says location accuracy "is the most critical piece of information" for 911 calls, particularly for New Orleans' more than 18 million annual visitors who aren't familiar with the city.