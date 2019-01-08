The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival will release the lineup for its 50th anniversary fest on 11 a.m. Jan. 15.
Festival organizers originally planned to drop the lineup in December, a month earlier than the festival typically releases its lineup.
Organizers switched gears and announced that the reveal would arrive this month.
It’s coming — the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival will reveal the lineup for its 50th anniversary fest in January.
Today, organizers announced a press conference at the George and Joyce Wein Jazz & Heritage Center on Rampart Street, where they'll announce the lineup, tickets and other information.
The festival dates for its 2019 event are Thursday-Sunday, April 25-28 and May 2-5.