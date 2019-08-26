And the winners in the 2019 Best of New Orleans readers' poll in these categories are...
GOODS AND SERVICES
Best new retail store
1. NOLA Craft Culture (127 S. Solomon St., 504-454-8837; www.nolacraftculture.com)
Lisette Constantin, Nori Pritchard and Virginia Saussy are glittering examples of how to turn a passionate hobby into a business. The three really love crafting and making plain things fancy with glitter and other accoutrements — but mostly glitter.
Constantin and Saussy were glitter aficionados from their time decorating the shoes they would toss during Mardi Gras parades as members of the Krewe of Muses, and Pritchard was the author of the blog “Confessions of a Glitter Addict.” At the first of the year, the three opened NOLA Craft Culture, which offers lots of glitter options — including biodegradable glitter and confetti and wearable glitter — as well as feathers, boas, sequins, rhinestones, trims, beads, mini sculpts, tinsel and more. It offers classes in glittering and folk arts such as beading, sewing, costume making and more, and there’s a large community space where people can share ideas and work on their projects (without having to clean up glitter). A market features crafts made by locals.
In the months since it opened, NOLA Craft Culture has gained a large following — large enough to win this category — proving that all that sparkles isn’t gold (the business sells glitter in a range of colors).
2. Home Malone (629 N. Carrollton Ave., 504-324-8352; 4610 Magazine St., 504-766-6148; www.homemalonenola.com)
TIE 3. Your CBD Store (Citywide; www.cbdrx4u)
TIE 3. Phina (2561 Metairie Road, Metairie, 504-827-1605; 3013 Magazine St., 504-510-5777; 3717 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, 504-888-4141; www.phinashop.com)
Best Jefferson neighborhood grocery
1. Rouses (Citywide; www.rouses.com)
Rouses began operating in Metairie in 1995, but it wasn’t until it acquired A&P and opened stores in New Orleans in 2007 that it doubled in size and became a staple for area shoppers looking for fresh local produce, Louisiana-made products, prepared meals, alcoholic beverages and even fresh sushi. It has become such a household name that it swept all the grocery categories, including Best neighborhood grocery in Jefferson Parish, New Orleans and the Northshore.
The business started as a produce distributor in Thibodaux in 1923 and opened its first store in Houma in 1960. It has gradually expanded to add stores across Louisiana and in Mississippi and Alabama. Third-generation family member Donny Rouse is now at the helm of the independent grocery chain, which has 63 stores — 51 of them in Louisiana — and employs more than 6,700 people. Last year it introduced online shopping and same-day delivery or in-store pickup.
Gambit readers say it’s not just their favorite place to shop for groceries. Rouses also won the Best place to pick up a Gambit category.
2. Dorignac’s Food Center (710 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, 504-834-8216; www.dorignacs.com)
3. Zuppardo’s (5010 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, 504-887-1150; www.zuppardos.com)
Best New Orleans neighborhood grocery
1. Rouses (Citywide; www.rouses.com)
2. Langenstein’s (1330 Arabella St., 504-899-9283; www.langensteins.com)
3. Robert Fresh Market (135 Robert E. Lee Blvd., 504-282-3428; 801 Harrison Ave., 504-293-1201; 2222 St. Claude Ave., 504-262-8888; 8115 S. Claiborne Ave., 504-488-0536; www.robertfreshmarket.com)
Best Northshore neighborhood grocery
1. Rouses (Citywide; www.rouses.com)
2. Acquistapace’s (125 E. 21st Ave., Covington, 985-893-0593; 631 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, 985-951-2501; www.acquistapace.com)
3. Winn-Dixie (Citywide; www.winndixie.com)
Best antiques store
1. M.S. Rau Antiques (630 Royal St., 888-557-2406; www.rauantiques.com)
2. Renaissance Interiors (2727 Edenborn Ave., Metairie, 504-454-3320; www.yourrenaissance.com)
3. Dop Antiques (300 Jefferson Highway, Building 1, 504-373-5132; www.dopantiques.com)
Best bank/credit union
1. Hancock Whitney (Citywide; www.hancockwhitney.com)
2. Chase Bank (Citywide; www.chase.com)
3. Capital One (Citywide; www.capitalone.com)
Best barbershop
1. The Parker Barber (600 Carondelet St., 504-679-0990; www.parkerbarber.com)
There are seven stylists available to help men look their best at this Aveda salon, whether they come in for a hot-towel shave, beard detailing, a facial, a haircut or to help blend in gray hair. The signature cut includes a shampoo ritual, a hot face towel and a neck and shoulder massage.
The masculine decor is designed to put men at ease with wooden accents, leather counches, vintage barber chairs and an antique motorbike. The shop was voted first runner-up for Salon of the Year in 2018 by Salon Today magazine.
2. Aidan Gill for Men (2026 Magazine St., 504-587-9090; www.aidangillformen.com)
3. The Bearded Lady (2122 Magazine St., 504-310-0202; www.thebeardedladybarbershop.com)
Best bicycle shop
1. Bicycle World of Louisiana (701 Jefferson Highway, Jefferson, 504-828-1862; www.bicycleworldla.com)
2. Bayou Bicycles (3530 Toulouse St., 504-488-1946; www.bayoubicycles.com)
3. GNO Cyclery (1426 S. Carrollton Ave., 504-861-0023; www.gnocyclery.com)
Best car dealership
1. Lexus of New Orleans (8811 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, 504-207-3100; www.lexusneworleans.com)
2. Royal Honda (5600 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, 504-826-8320; www.royalhonda.com)
3. Lakeside Toyota (3701 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie, 504-833-3311; www.lakesidetoyota.com)
Best consignment shop
1. Swap (7716 Maple St., 504-304-6025; www.swapboutique.com)
2. Renaissance Interiors (2727 Edenborn Ave., Metairie, 504-454-3320; www.yourrenaissance.com)
3. Buffalo Exchange (4119 Magazine St., 504-891-7443; www.buffaloexchange.com)
Best costume store
1. Uptown Costume & Dancewear (4326 Magazine St., 504-895-7969; www.facebook.com/uptowncostumeanddancewear)
2. Miss Claudia’s Vintage Clothing & Costumes (4204 Magazine St., 504-897-6310; www.missclaudias.com)
3. Funky Monkey (3127 Magazine St., 504-899-5587; www.funkymonkeynola.com)
Best day spa
1. Woodhouse Day Spa (796 E. Highway 10 Service Road, Slidell, 985-641-7772; 4030 Canal St., 504-482-6652; 5006 W. Esplanade Ave., Metairie, 504-584-4004; www.woodhousedayspas.com)
2. Earthsavers (Lakeside Shopping Center Annex, 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, 504-835-0225; 3414 Highway 190, Mandeville, 985-674-1133; 5501 Magazine St., 504-899-8555; www.earthsaversonline.com)
3. Belladonna Spa + Retail Therapy (2900 Magazine St., 504-891-4393; www.belladonnadayspa.com)
Best dry cleaner
1. Liberto Cleaners (4814 Prytania St., 504-897-2161; www.libertocleaners.com)
2. Young’s Dry Cleaning (905 Harrison Ave., 504-872-0931; 6223 S. Claiborne Ave., 504-866-5371; www.youngsdrycleaning.com)
3. Mike’s Golden Cleaners (807 Homestead Ave., Metairie, 504-837-0669; www.mikescleaners.com)
Best florist
1. Villere’s Florist (750 Martin Behrman Highway, Metairie, 504-833-3716; 1415 N. Highway 190, Covington, 985-809-9101; www.villeresflowers.com)
2. Federico’s Family Florist (815 Focis St., 504-837-6400)
3. Harkins the Florist (1601 Magazine St., 504-529-1638; www.harkinsneworleans.com)
Best garden store
1. Perino’s Home & Garden Center (3100 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, 504-834-7888; www.perinos.com)
2. The Plant Gallery (9401 Airline Drive, 504-345-1205; www.theplantgallery.com)
3. Urban Roots (2375 Tchoupitoulas St., 504-522-4949; www.urbanrootsnola.com)
Best hair salon
1. Paris Parker (Citywide; www.parisparker.com)
2. H2O Salon and Spa (441 Metairie Road, Metairie, 504-835-4377; www.h2osalon-spa.com)
3. Aveda Institute (1355 Polders Lane, Covington, 985-892-3826; www.avedaarts.edu; 3330 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, 504-454-1400; www.aveda.edu)
Best health club/fitness studio
1. Ochsner Fitness Center (1200 S. Clearview Parkway, Harahan, 504-733-1600; www.ochsnerfitness.com)
2. Undaunted Fitness (4729 Sanford St. Metairie, 504-231-7972; www.undauntedfitness.com)
TIE 3. Triumph Krav Maga (2901 Gen. DeGaulle Drive, Suite 201, 504-324-5705; www.triumphkravmaga.com)
TIE 3. New Orleans Athletic Club (222 N. Rampart St., 504-525-2375; www.neworleansathleticclub.com)
Best hospital
1. Ochsner Medical Center (Citywide; www.ochsner.org)
2. East Jefferson General Hospital (4200 Houma Blvd., Metairie, 504-454-4000; www.ejgh.org)
3. Touro Infirmary (1401 Foucher St., 504-897-7011; www.touro.com)
Best hotel
1. Roosevelt New Orleans (130 Roosevelt Way, 504-648-1200; www.therooseveltneworleans.com)
2. Hotel Monteleone (214 Royal St., 504-523-3341; www.hotelmonteleone.com)
3. Windsor Court Hotel (300 Gravier St., 800-262-2662; www.windsorcourthotel.com)
Best law firm
1. Mike Brandner Injury Attorneys (3621 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, 504-345-1111; www.mikebrandner.com)
2. Law Offices of Gregory P. DiLeo (300 Lafayette St., Suite 101, 504-522-3456; www.gregdileo.com)
3. Jones Walker (201 St. Charles Ave., 504-582-8000; www.joneswalker.com)
Best liquor store
1. Martin Wine Cellar (714 Elmeer Ave., Metairie, 504-896-7300; Village Shopping Center, 2895 Highway 190, Mandeville, 985-951-8081; 3827 Baronne St., 504-899-7411; www.martinwine.com)
2. Dorignac’s Food Center (710 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, 504-834-8216; www.dorignacs.com)
3. Elio’s Wine Warehouse (6205 S. Miro St., 504-866-1852; www.elioswinewarehouse.com)
Best local shop to buy lingerie
1. Trashy Diva Lingerie (712 Royal St., 504-522-8861; 2050 Magazine St., 504-265-0973; www.trashydivalingerie.com)
2. Bra Genie (Lakeside Shopping Center, 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, 504-644-2500; Pinnacle Nord du lac Shopping Center, 6021 Pinnacle Parkway, Covington, 985-951-8638; www.thebragenie.com)
3. Basics Underneath (5513/5515 Magazine St., 504-894-1000; www.basicsunderneath.com)
Best locally owned bookstore
1. Octavia Books (513 Octavia St., 504-899-7323; www.octaviabooks.com)
2. Blue Cypress Books (8126 Oak St., 504-352-0096; www.bluecypressbooks.com)
3. Garden District Book Shop (2727 Prytania St., 504-895-2266; www.gardendistrictbookshop.com)
Best locally owned bridal shop
1. The Bridal Boutique by MaeMe (3331 Severn Ave., Suite 102, Metairie, 504-266-2771; www.maemebridal.com)
Brides and bridal parties are given special treatment when they come in to try on dresses for their special day, including Champagne, comfortable seating and a no-stress environment. Once a bride has selected a dress, she can take an Instagram-worthy snapshot with a sign that says “I said yes to the dress.”
The staff is helpful in selecting dress styles that maximize the visual appeal of a bride’s figure, and there are wedding gowns in styles ranging from traditional lace, modern with lace, satin and beading or more simple contemporary designs. The store stocks more than 400 wedding dresses, including a large plus-size selection, and works with expert tailors ready to alter any dress for a perfect fit.
2. Town & Country (1514 St. Charles Ave., 504-523-7027; www.townandcountrybridal.com)
TIE 3. Pearl’s Place Bridal (3114 Severn Ave., Metairie, 504-885-9213; www.pearlsplace.com)
TIE 3. Wedding Belles (3632 Magazine St., 504-891-1005; www.weddingbellesnola.com)
Best locally owned children’s store
1. Pippen Lane (2930 Magazine St., 504-269-0106; www.pippenlane.com)
2. Little Miss Muffin (244 Metairie Road, Metairie, 504-833-6321; 766 Harrison Ave., 504-482-8200; 3307 Severn Ave., Metairie, 504-455-1444; www.shoplittlemissmuffin.com)
3. Le Jouet (1700 Airline Drive, Metairie, 504-837-0533; www.lejouet.com)
Best locally owned jewelry store
1. Aucoin Hart Jewelers (1525 Metairie Road, Metairie, 504-834-9999; www.aucoinhart.com)
2. Ramsey’s Diamond Jewelers (701 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, 504-684-5243; www.ramseys.com)
3. Mignon Faget (Lakeside Shopping Center, 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, 504-835-2244; 3801 Magazine St., 504-891-2005; The Shops at Canal Place, 333 Canal St., first level, 504-524-2973; www.mignonfaget.com)
Best locally owned men’s clothing store
1. Perlis (600 Decatur St., 504-523-6681; 1281 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, 985-674-1711; 6070 Magazine St., 504-895-8661; www.perlis.com)
2. Rubensteins (102 St. Charles Ave., 504-581-6666; www.rubensteinsneworleans.com)
3. Jeff’s Haberdashery (3020 Severn Ave., Metairie, 504-455-5207; 4100 Gen. DeGaulle Drive, Suite D, 504-393-7074; www.jeffshaberdashery.com)
Best locally owned music store
1. Peaches Records (4318 Magazine St., 504-282-3322; wwwpeachesrecordsandtapes.com)
2. Louisiana Music Factory (421 Frenchmen St., 504-586-1094; www.louisianamusicfactory.com)
3. Euclid Records (3301 Chartres St., 504-947-4348; www.euclidnola.com)
Best locally owned pharmacy
1. Majoria Drugs (888 Terry Parkway, Terrytown, 504-392-1551; 1805 Metairie Road, Metairie, 504-835-7211; 2564 Barataria Blvd., Marrero, 504-340-3592; www.majoriadrugsmetairie.com; www.majoria.com)
2. NOLA Discount Pharmacy (1107 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 3, Metairie, 504-835-6060; 3001-C Ormond Blvd., Destrehan, 985-307-0800; 4305 Clearview Parkway, Suite B, Metairie, 504-888-9411; www.nolapharmacy.com)
3. Castellon Pharmacy (8232 Oak St., 504-866-3784; www.castellonrx.com)
Best locally owned shoe store
1. Orleans Shoe Co./Good Feet (509 N. Carrollton Ave., Suite B, 504-324-7718; 539 Bienville St. 504-875-2929; 2109 Magazine St., 504-309-7702; 3000 Severn Ave., Metairie, 504-888-7080; www.orleanshoes.com)
2. Haase’s Shoes and Young Folks Shop (8119 Oak St., 504-866-9944; www.hasses.com)
3. Feet First (4122 Magazine St., 504-899-6800; www.feetfirststores.com)
Best locally owned sportswear store
1. Massey’s Outfitters (509 N. Carrollton Ave., 504-648-0292; 816 Highway 190, Covington, 985-809-7544; www.masseysoutfitters.com)
2. Tasc Performance (3913 Magazine St., 504-304-5030; www.tascperformance.com)
3. Varsity Sports (2021 Claiborne St., Mandeville, 985-624-8200; 3450 Magazine St., 504-899-4144; www.varsityrunning.com)
Best locally owned women’s boutique
1. Fleurty Girl (Citywide; www.fleurtygirl.net)
2. Trashy Diva (537 Royal St., 504-522-4233; 2048 Magazine St., 504-299-8777; www.trashydiva.com)
3. Bra Genie (3054 N. Causeway Blvd., Suite C, Metairie, 504-644-2500; 6021 Pinnacle Parkway, Covington, 985-951-8638; www.thebragenie.com)
Best pet boarding/day care business
1. Camp Bow Wow (2731 Tchoupitoulas St., 504-891-3647; 3301 Conti St., 504-309-9939; www.campbowwow.com)
Worried that your furry friend gets lonely when you’re not home? Gambit readers say the solution is a trip to Camp Bow Wow and a play date with its canine compadres under the watchful eye of certified “camp counselors.” The local franchises offer doggy day care, boarding, training and grooming, as well as live web cams so owners can watch their pets from a computer or smart phone as their fur babies romp in a large climate-controlled play yard or rest on a cot in a private room.
2. Zeus’ Place (715 O’Keefe Ave., 504-324-3335; 4601 Freret St., 504-304-4718; www.zeusplace.com; zeusplacedowntown.com)
3. Canine Connection (4920 Tchoupitoulas St., 504-218-4098; www.canineconnectionnola.com)
Best pet grooming business
1. Zeus’ Place (715 O’Keefe Ave., 504-324-3335; 4601 Freret St., 504-304-4718; www.zeusplace.com; zeusplacedowntown.com)
2. Puppy Love Grooming by Lynn (828 Trudeau Drive, Metairie, 504-467-1472; www.facebook.com/puppylovegroomingbylynn)
3. Zen Pet Retail & Grooming (4500 Magazine St., Suite 5, 504-301-4736; www.zenpetnola.com)
Best place to buy CBD oil products
1. Your CBD Store (Citywide; www.cbdrx4u.com)
2. Simply CBD (497 Terry Parkway, Suite D, Terrytown, 504-356-2205; 1224 St. Charles Ave., Suite D, 504-814-3154; 2268 St. Claude Ave., Suite B, 504-656-6361; 4507 Magazine St., Suite A, 504-814-3175; www.simplycbdshop.com)
3. Herb Import Co. (711 St. Peter St., 504-525-4372; 712 Adams St., 504-861-4644; 5055 Canal St., 504-488-4889; www.herbimport.com)
Best place to buy a gift
1. Fleurty Girl (Citywide; www.fleurtygirl.net)
2. Home Malone (629 N. Carrollton Ave., 504-324-8352; 4610 Magazine St., 504-766-6148; www.homemalonenola.com)
3. Phina (2561 Metairie Road, Metairie, 504-827-1605; 3013 Magazine St., 504-510-5777; 3717 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, 504-888-4141; www.phinashop.com)
Best place to buy furniture
1. Doerr Furniture (914 Elysian Fields Ave., 504-215-8827; 1645 N. Highway 190, Suite 500, Covington, 985-247-8263; www.doerrfurniture.com)
2. Hurwitz Mintz (1751 Airline Drive, Metairie, 504-378-1000; www.hurwitzmintz.com)
3. Comeaux Furniture & Appliance (415 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, 504-831-1365; 3949 Euphrosine St., 504-814-4801; www.comeauxfurn.com)
Best place to buy wine
1. Martin Wine Cellar (714 Elmeer Ave., Metairie, 504-896-7300; Village Shopping Center, 2895 Highway 190, Mandeville, 985-951-8081; 3827 Baronne St., 504-899-7411; www.martinwine.com)
2. Dorignac’s Food Center (710 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, 504-834-8216; www.dorignacs.com)
3. Rouses (Citywide; www.rouses.com)
Best place to get a manicure/pedicure
1. Cindy’s Nails & Spa (1000 S. Carrollton Ave., 504-304-3422)
2. Earthsavers (Lakeside Shopping Center Annex, 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, 504-835-0225; 3414 Highway 190, Mandeville, 985-674-1133; 5501 Magazine St., 504-899-8555; www.earthsaversonline.com)
3. Essential Salon and Nail Spa (5359 Mounes St., 504-733-3133; www.essentialsalonnailspa.com)
Best place to get a massage
1. Woodhouse Day Spa (796 E. Highway 10 Service Road, Slidell, 985-641-7772; 4030 Canal St., 504-482-6652; 5006 W. Esplanade Ave., Metairie, 504-584-4004; www.woodhousespas.com)
2. Earthsavers (Lakeside Shopping Center Annex, 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, 504-835-0225; 3414 Highway 190, Mandeville, 985-674-1133; 5501 Magazine St., 504-899-8555; www.earthsaversonline.com)
3. Belladonna Spa & Retail Therapy (2900 Magazine St., 504-891-4393; www.belladonnadayspa.com)
Best place to get waxed
1. Waxing the City (225 Harrison Ave., Suite D, 504-592-7424; 1212 S. Clearview Parkway, Suite A, Elmwood, 504-592-7424; 4121 Magazine St., 504-899-1500; www.waxingthecity.com)
2. Earthsavers (Lakeside Shopping Center Annex, 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, 504-835-0225; 3414 Highway 190, Mandeville, 985-674-1133; 5501 Magazine St., 504-899-8555; www.earthsaversonline.com)
3. Bombshell Waxing (3343 Metairie Road, Metairie, 504-667-6861; 5150 Highway 22, Mandeville, 985-633-1950; www.bombshellwaxing.com)
Best real estate office
1. Witry Collective (900 Camp St., Suite 301, 504-291-2022; www.wcnola.com)
2. Reve Realtors (1477 Louisiana Ave., Suite 101, 504-300-0700; www.reverealtors.com)
3. Keller Williams (8601 Leake Ave., 504-862-0100; www.neworleans.yourkwoffice.com)
Best Shopping Mall
1. Lakeside Shopping Center (3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, 504-835-8000; www.lakesideshopping.com)
2. Canal Place (333 Canal St., 504-522-9200; www.canalplacestyle.com)
3. Outlet Collection at Riverwalk (500 Port of New Orleans Place, 504-522-1555; www.riverwalkneworleans.com)
Best Smoke Shop
1. Ra Shop (Citywide; www.rashop.us)
2. Herb Import Co. (711 St. Peter St., 504-525-4372; 712 Adams St., 504-861-4644; 5055 Canal St., 504-488-4889; www.herbimport.com)
3. Mushroom New Orleans (1037 Broadway St., 504-866-6065; www.mushroomneworleans.com)
Best store for vintage clothing
1. Miss Claudia’s Vintage Clothing & Costumes (4204 Magazine St., 504-897-6310; www.missclaudias.com)
It’s hard to browse through the bountiful racks at this Uptown shop without bringing home a vintage outfit or some items for your costume collection. Miss Claudia’s is a popular spot for both men and women looking to outfit themselves properly for events such as the Red Dress Run, White Linen Night, Southern Decadence, Halloween, Carnival or any of the other festive opportunities to costume that present themselves in the city. Don’t forget accessories such as hats, scarves, sunglasses, jewelry, makeup and more. Whether looking for an outfit for date night, casual outings or a masquerade, Gambit readers say this is the place to go.
2. Funky Monkey (3127 Magazine St., 504-899-5587; www.funkymonkeynola.com)
3. Century Girl (2023 Magazine St., 504-875-3105; www.centurygirlvintage.com)
Best tattoo/piercing parlor
1. Mid City Voodoux Tattoos (140 N. Carrollton Ave., 504-278-1465; www.voodoux.com)
2. Electric Ladyland Tattoo (610 Frenchmen St., 504-947-8286; www.electricladylandtattoo.com)
3. Downtown Tattoo (501 Frenchmen St., 504-266-2211; www.downtowntattoosnola.com)
Best thrift store
1. Red, White & Blue Thrift Store (605 Lapalco Blvd., Gretna, 504-393-1072; 5728 Jefferson Highway, Harahan, 504-733-8066; www.redwhiteandbluethriftstore.com)
2. Goodwill (Citywide; www.goodwillno.org)
3. NO Fleas Market (4228 Magazine St., 504-900-1446; www.la-spca.org/nofleas)
Best vape shop
1. Calhoun Vapor (3137 Calhoun St., 504-309-4717; www.calhounvapor.com)
2. Crescent City Vape (497 Terry Parkway, Suite B, Terrytown, 504-309-9295; 1224 St. Charles Ave., Suite B, 504-267-7550; 2268 St. Claude Ave., 504-233-3934; 4507 Magazine St., 504-309-8134; www.crescentcityvape.com)
3. Ra Shop (Citywide; www.rashop.us)
Best veterinary/animal clinic
1. Metairie Small Animal Clinics (Citywide; www.msah.com)
2. Prytania Veterinary Hospital (4907 Prytania St., 504-434-5445; www.prytaniavet.com)
3. Magazine Street Animal Clinic (3458 Magazine St., 504-891-4115; www.magazinestreetanimalclinic.com)
Best yoga studio
1. Wild Lotus Yoga (New Orleans Healing Center, 2372 St. Claude Ave., 504-899-0047; 4842 Perrier St., 504-899-0047; www.wildlotusyoga.com)
2. Free To Be Power Yoga (725 Magazine St., second floor, 504-407-3626; 2328 Metairie Road, second floor, Metairie, 504-407-3556; 4609 Magazine St., 504-407-0819; www.freetobepoweryoga.com)
3. Church of Yoga NOLA (1480 N. Rocheblave St., 504-827-1421; www.nola.laughinglotus.com)
Best place to pick up a Gambit
1. Rouses (Citywide; www.rouses.com)
2. Dorignac’s Food Center (710 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, 504-834-8216; www.dorignacs.com)
3. PJ’s (Citywide; www.pjscoffee.com)