The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage festival made several announcements about its April and May event at the Fair Grounds Race Course and Slots. It released the schedule for May, 2, when the Rolling Stones will perform in a two hour and 15 minute window on the Acura Stage.

Festival Organizers also announced that more tickets to the May 2 event will be available at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 27 via www.nojazzfest.com, Ticketmaster and the Smoothie King Center box office pending availability. They cost $250.

Thursday, May 2 will feature music on all stages, with all stages except Acura closing at 4 p.m. Ivan Neville and Dumpstaphunk performs from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Acura. The Rolling Stones will perform from 5 p.m. until 7:15 p.m.