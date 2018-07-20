Like many similar events in our modern era, one must download an app to sign up for Tales of the Cocktail's annual beverage-industry conference.
But something unusual is featured on the Tales app this year: to register for any panels, lectures or parties, participants must sign off on a 17-paragraph anti-harassment and sexual harassment policy crafted with the help of advocacy group Sexual Trauma Awareness & Response (STAR) and Shift Change, a local nonprofit combating sexual harassment in the hospitality industry.
It's part of an effort by the conference's new ownership and organizing group, Tales of the Cocktail Foundation (TOTCF), to encourage dialogue around sexual harassment in the hospitality sector. Since the #MeToo movement broke open last fall, the industry — once famous for its hard-charging, anything-goes culture — has been rocked by sexual harassment scandals, often involving some of its most notable owner-chefs (Batali, Besh).
The issue has even touched the Tales conference itself. Just this week, news reports surfaced of a prominent bartender's arrest for an alleged sexual assault during the 2015 event. (A statement by TOTCF executive director Caroline Rosen said the organization was "deeply troubled" by the alleged actions and that the bartender is not affiliated with or welcome at the conference.)
With its new policy, as well as a series of educational panels and seminars around the same issues, conference organizers hope to take up the more wide-ranging conversation of how the industry can move forward while "set[ting] the right tone" for this year's attendees.
"We want everybody that's here to understand that there are expectations for how you act," TOTCF Board of Directors Co-Chair Neal Bodenheimer says. "If you don't meet those expectations, and we find out about it, you're not going to be invited back to the festival."
In policy form, what those expectations look like begins with an extensive series of definitions of what harassment and sexual harassment can comprise, including displaying offensive materials, catcalling, sexual jokes, asking unwelcome questions about someone's sex life and more. It notes the difference between sexual harassment and assault (when someone touches someone else without their consent).
The policy includes an extensive reporting process, which outlines how people who have experienced harassment can report either to the TOTCF directly or to STAR. There is a brief explanation of how investigations will be conducted in cooperation with Shift Change, and explains sanctions, up to and including permanent expulsion from Tales events, for people who are found to have harassed others.
There also is a short section on how to respond if someone accuses you of harassment. ("Apologize and stop the behavior immediately," first).
TOTCF chief of staff Daniela Jagemann says the the new guidelines are much more in-depth than the code of conduct under the previous ownership, and emphasize that they apply to all participants, not just people who work for the conference.
"[In the policy], we give ourselves as a resource ... but we are allying with these other agencies to help us in the process of one, opening investigations, and two, making sure that people are getting help," she says.
At a July 19 Tales panel called "Harassment and Hospitality Don't Mix," STAR President and CEO Racheal Hebert added that the policy was crafted with the idea that harassment isn't about the intent of the perpetrator (who may have thought they were just joking, or didn't mean it). Rather, it's about impact, or how it made the other person feel.
During that panel, just a handful of professionals ended up gathering in a Hotel Monteleone ballroom to work through scenarios about fighting sexual harassment in restaurants, bars and hotels. "I wish this whole room was filled, but it's not, so give yourself a hand," Hebert joked.
But participants at Thursday's panel, few though they were, soon started talking in earnest about industry-specific challenges, including how to fight harassment from two fronts: coworkers and patrons, the latter of whom expect to be accommodated and who it can be hard to say no to, especially in high-end environments.
"A lot to times you have to cater to that clientele," worried one woman, who said she worked at the Four Seasons Hotel in Austin, Texas. "You just have to kind of play that game."
Though Bodenheimer concurs that the related panels — which were offered free of charge — have been "a little underattended," he says that the TOTCF organization is taking the long view, and will continue to offer similar content "on a consistent basis."
He says it's about continued work in the New Orleans hospitality community, rather than winning people over during the conference.
"We're not waving a magic wand; we're not going to fix all the industry's problems in one month in July. ... It's going to take a year-over-year commitment to these things," he says. "We're going to keep doing [seminars and workshops], whether people show up or whether they don't."
"I think everyone understands that these are tough topics," Jagemann says. "It's going to take time to process."