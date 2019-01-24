Following the New Orleans Saints’ crushing loss in a “blemished NFC Championship game,” the New Orleans City Council unanimously agreed to demand the NFL “ignite a thorough review” of its rules and officiating.

The Council (and every Saints fan) attributes that loss to a now-unforgettable no-call pass interference tackle that would have set up a first down and a chance for the Saints to run down the clock with less than 2 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

“Instead, the no-call forced overtime and the Rams beat the Saints 26-23, advancing to Super Bowl LIII,” the resolution says. “The no-call will affect more than a trip to this year’s Super Bowl LIII for the New Orleans Saints; it has the power to impact the careers of players and coaches and calls attention to a problem the NFL has neglected to address for far too long.”

The resolution, authored by City Council Vice President Helena Moreno and cosponsored by the other six members of the City Council, argues that the evolution of the game requires “the need for officiating that is rooted in consistency, speed, accuracy, and is capable of keeping up with changes in the game.”

The resolution is not legally binding but, as District C Councilmember Kristin Gisleson Palmer explained, will “express the intent of the City Council … and what the city feels.”

“The NFL Officiating Department must remain committed to ensuring that every NFL referee is proficient on its rulebook, dedicated to upholding those rules during every game, and that any instances of conflict of interest are investigated and dealt with accordingly,” it reads. “It is clear that the New Orleans Saints did not receive fair and equitable treatment by the NFL referees assigned to the NFC Championship game this past Sunday; this egregious lapse in professionalism and integrity has left Saints coaches, players, employees, and fans unable to compete in Super Bowl LIII.”

The resolution passed moments before the body honored New Orleans rapper Choppa, whose 2001 hit “Choppa Style” has served as the Saints’ anthem for 2018-2019.

“When the Saints are winning,” he said, “it’s just a magical moment … I’m honored to carry the torch for the city right now.”

He closed with his signature “Oh, yeah!”

The City Council’s resolution demands a review of the NFL’s replay rules for penalties and for the NFL Officiating Department to be subject to an assessment of potential conflicts of interest.

A copy of the resolution will be sent NFL officials, the NFL Players Association, Saints owner Gayle Benson, and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

“If we would’ve lost this game fair and square, we would’ve been upset, we all know that, but we wouldn’t be as outraged as we are today,” Moreno said. “Mr. Goodell, we are not a little city — meek and mild and can be walked all over. We are the Who Dat Nation.”