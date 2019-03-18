While working in restaurants for the last decade, Mandi Bordelon often came across co-workers who lacked adequate health insurance or didn’t know how to access it. While working as the general manager at Coquette, Bordelon learned about 504HealthNet, an organization that connects people with health services, including low-cost and sliding-scale doctor visits. In late 2018, the New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corporation partnered with the organization to assist New Orleans hospitality workers, and 504HealthNet hired Bordelon to help hospitality workers with health care options. Bordelon spoke to Gambit about the job.
G: What role do you play as a liaison to the restaurant and hospitality community?
A: A large part of the initiative will be providing one-on-one concierge health care navigation for hospitality workers, which is where I come in. As the community navigator, I will work with members of the hospitality industry to let employers and workers know about our resources and how we can offer personal assistance finding a primary care physician or behavioral health professional. In addition to in-person events, we will have a hotline that folks can call so they can talk directly to me. As a short-term goal, I want to make sure people know 504HealthNet is here to help. … People don’t have to figure it out on their own. As a long-term goal, we want everyone to make health care a part of their lifestyle to better prevent long-term issues.
Q: How does your background in the restaurant world help?
A: I have been working in restaurants for about 12 years. In that time, sometimes I have had insurance and sometimes not. Even when I did, I didn’t know how to use it. It’s not something people teach you; the whole system is very confusing. I started thinking more about it when I got into management a few years ago and was not only thinking about myself, but my staff and my peers.
After seeing a few friends go through medical (or) behavioral crises, I felt desperate to find something to help explain health care options not necessarily dependent on health insurance, which many people in this industry do not have. I think it was all I talked about for a month when a friend of mine in public health suggested I reach out to 504HealthNet, a nonprofit that she had worked for a few years ago. I called … and from that moment on, they were an incredible resource for me. Any time I had a staff member with a health issue, I called them. It was a huge relief for me to have someone that could answer my questions. When I found out they were starting a hospitality initiative, I jumped at the opportunity to work as their navigator. I think it’s a very special role. To be able to tell people, “I know how confusing it is, I’ve been there. Let me help you find something that is accessible to you.” That’s huge. I know firsthand how supportive, kind, and passionate [the hospitality] community is, and they deserve healthcare just like anyone else, regardless of insurance status.
Q: How can people access health care resources?
A: 504HealthNet is developing and implementing a systems-level approach … that will decrease barriers to health care. Through operational changes, cultural sensitivity training and quality improvement initiatives, we hope to make the regional health care system work better for hospitality workers. On the community side, we will offer education, community outreach and one-on-one navigation support. There will be a website with a map of over 60 clinics that provide care regardless of ability to pay or immigration status. All clinics have sliding-scale payment plans for those that are uninsured. — HELEN FREUND