Ramen Y’all is doing a one-night pop-up at Stein’s Market & Deli (2207 Magazine St.) Sunday, April 28.
The popular but short-lived ramen pop-up closed last year, after a brief run inside the Warehouse District bar and event space CBD Social.
Commander's Palace veteran Yutaka Hitomi built a local following for his creamy tonkotsu ramen at pop-ups at Freret Beer Room and Barrel Proof before landing a regular home at the St. Charles Avenue spot in January 2018. Ramen Y'all operated there until May 2018.
Sunday’s pop-up at Dan Stein’s Magazine Street deli will feature guest chef Brittany Bissell, another Commander’s alum, and it will serve duck quesadillas with charred citrus crema and wasabi pea gremolata; tonkotsu ramen with braised pork belly, a soy-marinated egg and charred garlic oil; spicy tantamen ramen with miso minced pork, a soy-marinated egg and sauteed cabbage; and a sesame parfait with halvah and ginger snap crust, orange blossom and whipped sweet potatoes.
The ticketed event costs $36 per person and includes several seatings, starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are available on the event’s Facebook page and Eventbrite site here.