As Carnival season heats up, the Marley Gras Jerk Chicken Festival adds Caribbean flavor with a daytime event at Central City BBQ. The music lineup mixes reggae, bounce, New Orleans brass bands and more on two stages. Performers include singer and Barbados native Rayvon, bounce artists Ha Sizzle and Hot Boy Ronald, Robin Barnes, who will sing songs by Bob Marley, K.O.B. Brass Band and others. There also are DJs spinning reggae, dance hall, bounce and more.
The festival hosts a Scotch bonnet pepper-eating contest and a jerk chicken cook-off. There’s a craft market. Food vendors include 14 Parishes Jamaican Restaurant, Boswell’s Jamaican Grill, Froot Orleans, Johnny’s Jamaican Grill, Queen Trini Lisa, Central City BBQ and others. Tickets $20 until 3 p.m. Feb. 9, $25 after 3 p.m. children’s tickets $5. 1 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 at Central City BBQ, 1201 S. Rampart St., (504) 558-4276; www.marleygrasfestival.com.