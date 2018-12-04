Do you know your rights when pulled over by law enforcement (in a car or on a bike)? How about if a police officer asks to search your vehicle or enter your home? Is it legal to photograph or record a police officer as he or she goes about police duties?

New Orleans City Council President Jason Williams and District C Councilwoman Kristin Gisleson Palmer, along with representatives from the Orleans Public Defenders' office and The Juror Project, will hold a "Know Your Rights" forum and workshop Dec. 10 at the Algiers Regional Library.

"The forum will raise overall knowledge for citizens about their 4th, 5th and 6th Amendment rights and provide best practices when interacting with law enforcement," the City Council said in a statement.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana held similar workshops last year.

This is the first event of its kind since Williams announced he would "absolutely" be running for Orleans Parish District Attorney in 2020. Current DA Leon Cannizzaro, now in the second of two six-year terms as district attorney, has not said if he will run again.

The forum will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 10 at Algiers Regional Library (3014 Holiday Drive).