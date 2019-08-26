And the winners in the 2019 Best of New Orleans readers' poll in these categories are...
BARS & ENTERTAINMENT
Best bar for cocktails
1. Cure (4905 Freret St., 504-302-2357; www.curenola.com)
2. Carousel Bar & Lounge (Hotel Monteleone, 214 Royal St., 504-523-3341; www.hotelmonteleone.com/entertainment/carousel-bar)
3. Sazerac Bar (The Roosevelt New Orleans, 130 Roosevelt Way, 504-648-1200; www.therooseveltneworleans.com/dining/the-sazerac-bar.html)
Best bar for day drinking
1. Bayou Beer and Wine Garden (315 N. Rendon St., 504-826-2925; www.bayouwinegarden.com; 326 N. Jefferson Davis Parkway, 504-302-9357; www.bayoubeergarden.com)
2. Wrong Iron (3532 Toulouse St., 504-302-0528; www.wrongiron.com)
3. Pat O’Brien’s (718 St. Peter St., 504-525-4823; www.patobriens.com)
Best bar for boomers
TIE: 1. Carousel Bar & Lounge (Hotel Monteleone, 214 Royal St., 504-523-3341; www.hotelmonteleone.com/entertainment/carousel-bar)
TIE: 1. Barcadia New Orleans (601 Tchoupitoulas St., 504-335-1740; www.barcadianeworleans.com)
2. Wrong Iron (3532 Toulouse St., 504-302-0528; www.wrongiron.com)
3. Sazerac Bar (The Roosevelt New Orleans, 130 Roosevelt Way, 504-648-1200; www.therooseveltneworleans.com/dining/the-sazerac-bar.html)
Best bar for gen-Xers
1. Wrong Iron (3532 Toulouse St., 504-302-0528; www.wrongiron.com) Wrong Iron opened on the Lafitte Greenway in January and was an immediate hit with Mid-City residents, sports fans, dog owners and craft beer and frozen cocktail fans. Hang out on the huge patio (with widescreen TVs) or drink inside, grab a bite from one of the food trucks, and sample the frozen Moscow Mule or strawberry frose. It’s a sprawling bar. Good luck finding nearby parking on weekends, though.
2. Bayou Beer and Wine Garden (315 N. Rendon St., 504-826-2925; www.bayouwinegarden.com; 326 N. Jefferson Davis Parkway, 504-302-9357; www.bayoubeergarden.com)
3. Barcadia New Orleans (601 Tchoupitoulas St., 504-335-1740; www.barcadianeworleans.com)
Best bar for millennials
1. Wrong Iron (3532 Toulouse St., 504-302-0528; www.wrongiron.com)
2. The Tchoup Yard (405 Third St., 504-895-6747; www.tchoupyard.com)
3. Barcadia New Orleans (601 Tchoupitoulas St., 504-335-1740; www.barcadianeworleans.com)
Best beer selection
1. The Bulldog (3236 Magazine St., 504-891-1516; 5135 Canal Blvd., 504-488-4191; www.bulldog.draftfreak.com)
2. The Avenue Pub (1732 St. Charles Ave., 504-586-9243; www.theavenuepub.com)
3. Cooter Brown’s (509 S. Carrollton Ave., 504-866-9104; www.cooterbrowns.com)
Best casino
1. Harrah’s New Orleans (228 Poydras St., 800-427-7247; www.caesars.com/harrahs-new-orleans)
2. Treasure Chest Casino (5050 Williams Blvd., Kenner, 504-443-8000; www.treasurechest.com)
3. Boomtown Casino (4132 Peters Road, Harvey, 504-366-7711; www.boomtownneworleans.com)
Best dive bar
1. Snake & Jake’s Christmas Club Lounge (7612 Oak St., 504-861-2802; www.snakeandjakes.com)
2. The Club Ms. Mae’s (4336 Magazine St., 504-218-8035; www.facebook.com/msmaesnola)
3. Pal’s Lounge (949 N. Rendon St., 504-488-7257; www.palslounge.com)
Best dog-friendly bar
1. The Bulldog (3236 Magazine St., 504-891-1516; 5135 Canal Blvd., 504-488-4191; www.bulldog.draftfreak.com)
2. Wrong Iron (3532 Toulouse St., 504-302-0528; www.wrongiron.com)
3. Bayou Beer and Wine Garden (315 N. Rendon St., 504-826-2925; www.bayouwinegarden.com; 326 N. Jefferson Davis Parkway, 504-302-9357; www.bayoubeergarden.com)
Best LGBT bar
1. Good Friends Bar (740 Dauphine St., 504-566-7191; www.goodfriendsbar.com)
2. Oz (800 Bourbon St., 504-593-9491; www.ozneworleans.com)
3. 700 Club (700 Burgundy St., 504-561-1095; www.700nola.com)
Best gentlemen’s/strip club
1. Rick’s Cabaret (315 Bourbon St., 504-524-4222; www.rickscabaretnola.com)
2. The Penthouse Club (727 Iberville St., 504-524-4354; www.penthouseclubneworleans.com)
3. Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club (225 Bourbon St., 504-524-0010; www.neworleanshustlerclub.com)
Best happy hour
1. Superior Seafood and Oyster Bar (4338 St. Charles Ave., 504-293-3474; www.superiorseafoodnola.com)
2. Domenica (123 Baronne St., 504-648-6020; www.domenicarestaurant.com)
3. Barcadia New Orleans (601 Tchoupitoulas St., 504-335-1740; www.barcadianeworleans.com)
Best hotel bar
1. Carousel Bar & Lounge (Hotel Monteleone, 214 Royal St., 504-523-3341; www.hotelmonteleone.com/entertainment/carousel-bar)
2. Sazerac Bar (The Roosevelt New Orleans, 130 Roosevelt Way, 504-648-1200; www.therooseveltneworleans.com/dining/the-sazerac-bar.html)
3. Hot Tin (Pontchartrain Hotel, 2031 St. Charles Ave., 504-323-1500; www.hottinbar.com)
Best live music venue
1. Tipitina’s (501 Napoleon Ave., 504-895-8477; www.tipitinas.com)
2. Blue Nile (523 Frenchmen St., 504-766-6193; www.bluenilelive.com)
TIE 3. d.b.a. (618 Frenchmen St., 504-942-3731; www.dbaneworleans.com)
TIE 3. House of Blues (225 Decatur St., 504-310-4999; www.houseofblues.com/neworleans)
Best live theater venue
1. Saenger Theatre (1111 Canal St., 504-525-1052; www.saengernola.com)
Whether it’s “Hamilton,” the B-52s or a tribute to the late Dr. John, the gorgeously restored theater on Canal Street is a place to go for something special. It’s the home of Broadway Across America, top comedians and touring bands. Built in 1927, it sat vacant after the 2005 levee failures until a 2013 renovation costing tens of millions of dollars returned it to its former glory — and then some.
2. Le Petit Theatre (616 St. Peter St., 504-522-2081; www.lepetittheatre.com)
3. Southern Rep Theatre (2541 Bayou Road, 504-522-6545; www.southernrep.com)
Best local brewery
1. Urban South Brewery (1645 Tchoupitoulas St., 504-267-4852; www.urbansouthbrewery.com)
2. Abita Brewing Co. (166 Barbee Road, Covington, 985-893-3143; www.abita.com)
3. NOLA Brewing Co. (3001 Tchoupitoulas St., 504-896-9996; www.nolabrewing.com)
Best local music artist/band
1. Sweet Crude (www.sweetcrudeband.com)
2. The Revivalists (www.therevivalists.com)
3. Tank and the Bangas (www.tankandthebangas.com)
Best local theater company
1. The NOLA Project (www.nolaproject.com)
In its 14 years, the NOLA Project has been nomadic, performing indoors and out at theaters and improvised venues across the city, and audiences have been happy to follow the group. Its last season began in the Great Hall of the New Orleans Museum of Art with Lauren Gunderson’s “The Revolutionists,” featuring a hilariously narcissistic Marie Antoinette and a cabal of revolutionary women. In January, the company presented its second immersive dark comedy by Adam Szymkowicz in the upstairs room of the now shuttered Little Gem Saloon. The troupe ended its season with an original production by company member Michael Aaron Santos. His action thriller in iambic pentameter, “The Henchman,” explored a backstory for the Changeling Boy, a minor but important character in Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
The company increasingly has included original shows in its seasonal offerings. While it began its annual spring shows in the Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden with Shakespearean comedies, it now creates original scripts of classic tales, such as “Don Quixote” and “The Three Musketeers.” Company members have created original works, such as the fantasy tale “The Spider King,” and immersive film set comedy “EXTERIOR. POOL-NIGHT,” which was staged in a hotel rooftop pool in the CBD. And the NOLA Project commissioned Szymkowicz to write the musical, “Stockholm Syndrome,” about a chain restaurant.
The only thing that’s becoming more predictable about the NOLA Project is where to find it. It will present three of its upcoming season’s four shows inside NOMA or in the sculpture garden. The season opens with a modern verse adaptation of “Measure for Measure.” In October, it haunts the garden with an original version of “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” and in spring 2020, it takes on the pirate adventure “Treasure Island.”
2. Southern Rep Theatre (2541 Bayou Road, 504-522-6545; www.southernrep.com)
3. Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts (325 Minor St., Kenner, 504-461-9475; www.rivertowntheaters.com)
Best movie theater
1. The Broad Theater (636 N. Broad St., 504-218-1008; www.thebroadtheater.com)
2. Prytania Theatre (5339 Prytania St., 504-891-2787; www.theprytania.com)
3. AMC Elmwood Palace 20 (1200 Elmwood Park Blvd., Harahan; www.amctheatres.com/movie-theatres/new-orleans/amc-elmwood-palace-20)
Best neighborhood bar
1. Pal’s Lounge (949 N. Rendon St., 504-488-7257; www.palslounge.com)
2. Finn McCool’s Irish Pub (3701 Banks St., 504-486-9080; www.finnmccools.com)
3. St. Joe’s Bar (5535 Magazine St., 504-899-3744; www.stjoesbar.com)
Best place to get a bloody mary
1. Atchafalaya (901 Louisiana Ave., 504-891-9626; www.atchafalayarestaurant.com)
2. Mercedes-Benz Superdome (1500 Sugar Bowl Drive, 504-587-3822; www.mbsuperdome.com)
3. Ruby Slipper Cafe (Citywide; www.therubyslippercafe.net)
Best place to get a margarita
1. Superior Grill (3636 St. Charles Ave., 504-899-4200; www.neworleans.superiorgrill.com)
2. Juan’s Flying Burrito (515 Baronne St., 504-529-5825; 2018 Magazine St., 504-569-0000; 4724 S. Carrollton Ave., 504-486-9950; 5538 Magazine St., 504-897-4800; www.juansflyingburrito.com)
3.The Velvet Cactus (6300 Argonne Blvd., 504-301-2083; www.thevelvetcactus.com)
Best place to get a martini
1. Commander’s Palace (1403 Washington Ave., 504-899-8221; www.commanderspalace.com)
Diners can always get a martini at Commander’s Palace, but the real “deal” at the famed Creole restaurant is the 25-cent martini offerings during weekday lunch. Bolster yourself with an entree or the restaurant’s two- and three-course specials from chef Tory McPhail and sip your choice of four versions of the iconic business lunch libation. There’s a limit of three martinis per visit because, as the menu states, “that’s enough.”
Restaurateur Ella Brennan eventually led the restaurant to fame after she and siblings Dottie, Dick and John Brennan took over the longtime New Orleans eatery in 1974 until her death in May 2018, but her penchant for gracious entertaining lives on through the guidance of family members and co-owners Ti Martin and Lally Brennan.
Commander’s has won seven awards from the James Beard Foundation and claims among its alumni chefs Emeril Lagasse, Paul Prudhomme and Jamie Shannon. McPhail now leads the kitchen, preparing Creole and Louisiana dishes using as many local products as possible, and his “dirt to plate within 100 miles” policy aims for 90% of ingredients to fall within that category.
2. The Bombay Club (830 Conti St., 504-608-5717; www.bombayclubneworleans.com)
3. Carousel Bar & Lounge (Hotel Monteleone, 214 Royal St., 504-523-3341; www.hotelmonteleone.com/entertainment/carousel-bar)
Best place to get a traditional Louisiana cocktail
1. Sazerac Bar (The Roosevelt New Orleans, 130 Roosevelt Way, 504-648-1200; www.therooseveltneworleans.com/dining/the-sazerac-bar.html)
There’s nothing better than a good Sazerac — and nothing worse than a bad one, as Sazerac aficionados can tell you. There are dozens of ways to make it (absinthe or Herbsaint? Absinthe rinse or absinthe atomizer? Simple syrup or sugar cube? Ice or no ice?), but the basics — rye whiskey, a lemon peel, Peychaud’s bitters — are unsubstitutable. Gambit readers say the Sazerac Bar does the best job at serving its namesake.
TIE 2. Carousel Bar & Lounge (Hotel Monteleone, 214 Royal St., 504-523-3341; www.hotelmonteleone.com/entertainment/carousel-bar)
TIE 2. Arnaud’s French 75 Bar (813 Bienville St., 504-523-5433; www.arnaudsrestaurant.com/bars/french)
3. Pat O’Brien’s (718 St. Peter St., 504-525-4823; www.patobriens.com)
Best place to get wine by the glass
1. Delachaise (3442 St. Charles Ave., 504-895-0858; www.thedelachaise.com)
2. Bayou Wine Garden (315 N. Rendon St., 504-826-2925; www.bayouwinegarden.com)
3. Bacchanal Wine (600 Poland Ave., 504-948-9111; www.bacchanalwine.com)
Best rooftop bar
1. Hot Tin (Pontchartrain Hotel, 2031 St. Charles Ave., 504-323-1500; www.hottinbar.com)
2. Alto (Ace Hotel, 600 Carondelet St., 504-900-1180; www.acehotel.com/neworleans/food-and-drink/alto)
3. Above the Grid (NOPSI Hotel, 317 Baronne St., 844-439-1463; www.nopsihotel.com/dining/above-the-grid)
Best sports bar
1. Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar (1009 Poydras St., 504-309-6530; 4436 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, 504-273-1233; 69796 Stirling Blvd., Covington, 985-900-2234; www.walk-ons.com)
2. Manning’s Sports Bar and Grill (519 Fulton St., 504-593-8118; www.caesars.com/harrahs-new-orleans/restaurants/mannings-eat-drink-cheer)
3. Cooter Brown’s (509 S. Carrollton Ave., 504-866-9104; www.cooterbrowns.com)