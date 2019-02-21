Due to expected severe weather in the late afternoon of Sat. Feb. 23, the city of New Orleans announced this afternoon that three Mardi Gras parades will roll early.

The Krewe of Pontchartrain will roll at noon (rather than 1 p.m.), the Krewe of Choctaw will follow at 1 p.m. (rather than 2 p.m.) and the Krewe of Freret will follow at 2 p.m. (rather than 3:30 p.m.).

Paradegoers can text MARDIGRAS to 888777 to begin receiving real-time updates from the city of New Orleans.

Follow @NOLAReady, the city's official Twitter account managed by the Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness, for further updates.