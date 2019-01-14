Cassidy, Kennedy call for $25B in border wall funding
After President Donald Trump's televised Oval Office address last week in which he repeated his call for a physical border wall separating the United States and Mexico, U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Neely Kennedy reintroduced legislation that would have Americans, not Mexico, paying for its construction.
"We can certainly afford the construction," Kennedy said in a statement. "Sen. [Jim] Inhofe and I are teaming up on legislation that will save taxpayers $33 billion simply by ensuring that the taxpayers' generosity isn't wasted."
The WALL Act, which Cassidy and Kennedy introduced with U.S. Sens. Inhofe of Oklahoma, Mike Rounds of South Dakota and Ted Cruz of Texas, would fund the border wall with $25 billion raised from cracking down on alleged fraud and abuse, which Inhofe has repeatedly claimed would pay for itself over the next 10 years — with $8 billion left over.
Cassidy Press Secretary Ty Bofferding told Gambit the senator had introduced legislation last year that would have funded the wall by seizing assets of drug traffickers, and that the WALL Act would not raise or redirect current taxes, but rather would bring in revenue by enforcing new and existing laws.
Much of the funds would come from new laws that would require a work-authorized Social Security number to claim refundable tax credits, require citizenship to receive SNAP and increase fines on people who enter the country without legal permission.
During his presidential campaign, Trump promised 212 times that Mexico would pay for the wall and that payment was a cornerstone of his "Contract With the American Voter," a list of promises he issued in 2016. His language was unequivocal: "[It] fully-funds the construction of a wall on our southern border ... with the full understanding that the country of Mexico will be reimbursing the United States for the full cost of such a wall."
Since then, Trump has floated several rationales for having Americans pay for it, including reworking the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). Trump has insisted he will not sign any legislation to fund the government unless it includes at least $5 billion for border wall construction; House Democrats have offered $1.3 billion for border security but not a wall.
Trump said he would take the blame for the partial federal shutdown that began in late December and was still in place at press time. He later reversed himself and blamed Democrats.
City Council supports plan to limit short-term rentals to owners with homestead exemptions
New Orleans city planners will consider new, stricter rule changes for short-term rentals following the New Orleans City Council's unanimous passage of a plan to limit rentals on platforms like Airbnb to people who live on their rental properties. Approved Jan. 10 after more than four hours of debate, the measures also direct the City Planning Commission (CPC) to consider restrictions for rentals in commercially zoned buildings, along with increased fees and stronger enforcement mechanisms.
The votes begin another contentious round of public hearings over the future of STRs in the city, stirring debate over affordable housing, gentrification, displacement, the proliferation of STRs owned by people with multiple listings and at whose expense they have proliferated.
"We can't preserve the character and culture of New Orleans if we displace people who bring character and culture to life," said District C Councilwoman Kristin Gisleson Palmer.
The proposal that began with Palmer would end the current license types and introduce a residential license — which would be limited to people who have a homestead exemption — and four types of commercial licenses. The motion also directs the CPC to consider how the city can leverage commercial rental development for affordable housing.
A separate resolution tasks the mayor's office and the city's Department of Safety and Permits with drafting stronger enforcement measures, including the platforms sharing data with the city, requiring the platforms to maintain a license to operate in New Orleans, and increasing per-night booking fees that go into the city's Neighborhood Housing Improvement Fund to generate at least $20 million annually. (It's currently set at $1 a night.)
A third motion also directs the CPC to study the feasibility of economic development incentive zones with looser regulations to spur construction in blighted areas. It also asks the CPC to consider a grandfather clause for existing STRs that otherwise would be ineligible from renting without a homestead exemption under the new rules. Despite some council members' concerns over those proposals, the City Council didn't break its unanimity in support of the three measures.
Tourism leaders tasked with applying to host 2020 presidential debate
The New Orleans City Council is asking the city's tourism leaders to apply as a host city for presidential or vice-presidential debates in 2020. A City Council resolution encourages tourism groups to apply to the Commission on Presidential Debates by April 2. The commission will announce debate dates and locations later this year.
Debate sites are required to have hotels nearby that can house at least 3,000 people. The event also would require an air-conditioned hall that's at least 15,000 square feet, a parking lot to fit 40 satellite trucks up to 53 feet long, a media center for press, a press parking lot for at least 500 vehicles and an accreditation center with parking for at least 75 cars.
The resolution is directed to Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Stephen Perry, president of New Orleans & Co., which wasn't aware of the resolution.
New Orleans has never hosted a presidential debate. Google and YouTube proposed a town hall-style forum at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center with Sen. Barack Obama and 2008 GOP presidential candidate John McCain, but that didn't happen.
New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corporation President Mark Romig says a presidential debate likely would attract positive international attention to the city, particularly with thousands of reporters and media covering the event.
Debates likely would begin after Labor Day, which typically is a busy time for New Orleans as it heads into festival season and conventions and corporate groups descend on the city, but Romig doesn't believe a midweek debate would pose a challenge for room reservations.
Report: Family of four in New Orleans needs to earn at least $60k to survive
More than half of New Orleans households are struggling to make ends meet, according to the latest ALICE Report for Louisiana from the Louisiana Association of United Ways and Louisiana United Ways, representing a network of United Way groups from across the state.
The annual report measuring ALICE (or Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) households includes families living above the federal poverty level but earning less than what's sufficient to cover basic living costs in each parish.
Households living below the ALICE threshold make up between 27 percent and 75 percent of every parish in the state. The report points to a 6 percent increase in ALICE households since the groups' previous report in 2014. Statewide, 48 percent (roughly 828,255) of Louisiana households couldn't afford basic needs such as housing and child care in 2016.
A quarter of New Orleans households survive in poverty, and another 29 percent of families struggle to make ends meet. That poverty and affordability crisis cuts through all demographics, from single parents to seniors and families with children, while wages haven't been able to meet the costs of living, which have increased as much as 33 percent within the last decade. More than 58,000 African-American households in New Orleans are struggling; more than 30,000 of those households are a part of the so-called "working poor" measured by ALICE.
A two-parent household with two infant children would need to earn more than $60,000 to maintain a "survival" budget, or the bare minimum to live and work within the modern economy in New Orleans. A single adult would need to earn roughly $22,000 a year, or $11 an hour. The median household income in New Orleans is $38,681 (the state average is $45,146).
'Hamilton' tickets go on sale this week
Tickets for the touring production of "Hamilton" at the Saenger Theatre go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 18, with a limit of four tickets per person to cut down on scalping.
"Hamilton," which won both a Pulitzer Prize for Drama and a Tony Award for Best Musical, is Lin-Manuel Miranda's story of Alexander Hamilton and the founding fathers, told through rap, hip-hop, pop and traditional Broadway music. It runs March 12-31 at the Saenger Theatre.
Demand for tickets is expected to be high. WWL-TV reported last month that fake ticket websites already were fleecing the unwary, and tickets on the legitimate resale markets in many cities run into four figures.