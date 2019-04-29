3L Ifede
Congo Square Stage
12:20 p.m.-1:05 p.m.
Cultural Exchange Pavilion
3:20 p.m.-4:10 p.m.
See Thursday previews for band description.
The Soul Rebels
Acura Stage
12:25 p.m.-1:15 p.m.
In a city with many talented brass bands, The Soul Rebels is one of the most flexible ones, often injecting a heavy dose of hip-hop into its sound. The band has collaborated or performed with rappers including Nas, Curren$y, GZA and Talib Kweli and it recently joined Cuba’s Cimafunk to perform and record in New Orleans. This spring, the Rebels are everywhere from New York’s renowned Blue Note jazz club to Bonnaroo, and the band is slated to release its first album in seven years this summer.
Leah Chase
WWOZ Jazz Tent
1:40 p.m.-2:35 p.m.
Leah Chase’s voice got her to the Juilliard School arts conservatory in New York, but she left after a year to come home to New Orleans. She has classical training and chops, but her focus is jazz and the freedom the form allows her in performances. The daughter of trumpeter and band leader Edgar “Dooky” Chase and chef and restaurateur Leah Chase, the younger Chase has star power and New Orleans culture in her blood.
Tank and The Bangas
Acura Stage
1:40 p.m.-2:40 p.m.
Tank and the Bangas is a great success story from New Orleans’ experimental music and poetry scenes. A former slam poet, Tarriona “Tank” Ball now is known for her vocal stylings and theatrics onstage. In 2017, the band won NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest with its nimble, genre-bending song “Quick,” which propelled the group onto national and international stages. The band’s sophomore studio effort, “Green Balloon,” will be released May 3. In early April, it performed the album’s lead single, “Nice Things,” on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.” The song’s live arrangement showcases the band’s expanded sound as it has grown to a nine-piece, blending soulful grooves, funk and hip-hop.
Alfredo Rodriguez and Pedrito Martinez
Cultural Exchange Pavilion (with Cuban Rumberos)
2 p.m.-3 p.m.
WWOZ Jazz Tent
4:20 p.m.-5:10 p.m.
Cuba and its music long have influenced New Orleans’ sounds, but Cuban musicians have been more frequent guests at Jazz Fest since the Caribbean nation was featured in the in the event’s 2017 Cultural Exchange Pavilion. Havana-born percussionist Pedrito Martinez has lived in New York for years and has recorded with many top jazz musicians. He performed at the festival in 2017 and returns with pianist and singer Alfredo Rodriguez. The two are joined by the drum ensemble Cuban Rumberos for a performance in the Cultural Exchange Pavilion. A set in the WWOZ Jazz Tent features just the duo exploring Afro-Cuban rhythms and jazz. Rodriguez’s chordal, jazzy vocals and Martinez’s intense polyrhythms are sure to shine in both settings.
Jupiter & Okwess
Congo Square Stage
2:40 p.m.-3:40 p.m.
Cultural Exchange Pavilion
4:50 p.m.-5:45 p.m.
Congolese six-piece band Jupiter & Okwess makes infectiously danceable music with a political bent. Fronted by Jupiter Bokondji Ilola, Okwess (Kibunda for “food”) provides high-energy jams that are rhythmically and harmonically complex. They function as a funky backbone for Jupiter, who sings messages of reformation and renewal with gravelly savoir faire. The band draws from Congolese musical traditions, including the popular soukous and kwassa kwassa. They also incorporate Western-style funk and blues, acknowledging and accentuating the African roots of these forms.
Jesse McBride Big Band
WWOZ Jazz Tent
3 p.m.-4 p.m.
Houston native Jesse McBride is a professor in Tulane University’s jazz studies program, and he trains students from Loyola University New Orleans, UNO and NOCCA. Promising students from those programs fill his Next Generation band. With his big band — a more established group of players — McBride focuses on more traditional fare, applying his arranging skills to standards and new compositions.
Big Freedia
Congo Square Stage
4:05 p.m.-5:05 p.m.
In less than a decade, Big Freedia, the Queen of Bounce, went from performing in New Orleans clubs to starring on a reality TV show (“Big Freedia Bounces Back”), publishing a memoir (“Big Freedia: God Save the Queen Diva”), contributing to Beyonce’s “Formation” and having a talking keychain (“Big Freedia in Your Pocket”) repeat Freedia catchphrases. Freedia released the EP “3rd Ward Bounce” last year. At Jazz Fest, Freedia and the “shake team” of backup dancers twerk along to rocket-fueled songs such as “Y’all Get Back Now” and “Azz Everywhere.”
Pitbull
Congo Square Stage
5:40 p.m.-7:00 p.m.
Mr. Worldwide is back for his third performance on Jazz Fest’s Congo Square Stage. The 38-year-old Miami mogul has diversified in many directions, especially on the national stage of Latin pop. His 10th and most recent album, 2017’s “Climate Change,” is as fun and carefree as the rest of his catalog, despite its heavy title. Fifteen years into his recording career, he’s at the top of his game, collaborating with artists including Enrique Iglesias, Flo Rida and Jennifer Lopez.
Diana Ross
Gentilly Stage
5:45 p.m.-7:00 p.m.
Diana Ross rose to fame in the ’60s as a member of The Supremes, Motown’s most successful act and the best-charting girl group of all time with hits including “Baby Love,” “Stop! In the Name of Love,” “You Can’t Hurry Love” and “You Keep Me Hanging On.” With these credentials, Ross could have rested on her laurels in perpetuity after leaving the group in 1970. Instead, she made her own music, releasing 24 solo studio albums and hits like “I’m Coming Out.” Some of those hits have spawned remixes now topping dance club charts.