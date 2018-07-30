Many panels at this year's Netroots Nation conference are about organizing in America's changing workplaces, where stagnant wages and a rash of worker-unfriendly court decisions have lately reenergized the labor movement. Panels such as "What's a Strike and How Can I Help" discuss common tools of labor activists, as seen in recent high-profile teacher strikes in West Virginia and Kentucky. Others — like "Handbills and Hashtags: Cross-Generational Organizing in an Anti-Worker Climate" — touch on the broader cultural forces that are encouraging or, mostly, inhibiting organizing efforts.

On Saturday, panelists from The Huffington Post, VICE, Gizmodo Media Group (formerly Gawker Media) and Vox will convene for a discussion moderated by Writers Guild of America East organizer Megan McRobert to discuss the burst of organizing activity seen at media companies over the past few years.

It's a turbulent time for the news business — just this month, the storied New York Daily News chopped its editorial staff in half. Meanwhile, newsrooms including the Los Angeles Times, The New Yorker and a slew of digital media groups have organized as a way to counteract the acquisitions, layoffs, changing technologies, low pay, diversity challenges and more that have that created a tumultuous working environment for journalists.

"Yes, [journalists are] professional workers," McRobert says, "but that doesn't mean they have job security. People are really questioning, where will this industry be in five, 10, 20 years?"

McRobert, an organizer who has worked on campaigns in the service and health care industries, says there's an unusual amount of momentum around media organizing right now, particularly in the fast-paced world of digital journalism. In that space, media groups that were run like startups only a few years ago have emerged as mature companies. Unions are one way for workers to make sure they have "a seat at the table," McRobert says, from which they can push back on structural issues such as consolidation (when bigger companies gobble up smaller ones) and waves of layoffs.

McRobert also says unionizing is useful in ways that go beyond job security or hashing out health care benefits and vacation time. In journalism, where newsrooms are often homogenous in terms of race, class and even gender, organizing can offer a fix that benefits both workers and readers.

"What do these newsrooms look like? Who can afford to work there? Who gets to decide what stories get told?" she says. Some newsrooms with which she's worked are experimenting with contract measures that would require employers interview women and people of color for every open position, and McRobert points out that benefits such as parental leave or regular raises are diversity-encouraging mechanisms in themselves.

The panel will include practical tips on organizing media and other workers, such as uses of technology and organizing a workforce that doesn't always come in to the office, and also includes input from journalists who have taken part in organizing efforts.

Panelist Hamilton Nolan, a senior writer at Splinter who was involved in the 2015 effort to organize Gawker Media, says he had written a lot about labor but knew almost nothing about organizing when that effort began. "I really had no idea whether it would work or not," he says.

But those efforts paid off — Gawker Media workers successfully organized and signed their union contract just before the infamous Hulk Hogan verdict came down, which bankrupted the company and forced its sale to Univision. Because Univision picked up the union contract with its acquisition, journalists kept their salaries — and the same level of editorial freedom.

As other digital media spaces have taken the plunge, Nolan says he's sat in on organizing meetings at a number of companies, where the same issues pop up over and over again: how much people get paid and pay equity between men and women, diversity, troubles with management. He's come to believe that unions are a "strong tool for solving a lot of problems," both in journalism and beyond it.

"On a basic level, everybody should unionize for the same reason," he says. "It's a structural thing in capitalism, where if you've got a job and you've got a boss you need a union, or else you're always going to be at a disadvantage. It's that simple."