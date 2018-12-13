Recently unveiled plans for 200 short-term rentals on Canal Street would also have to be matched by affordable housing units under a proposal to significantly reduce the number of whole-home short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods and add a “one-to-one” match for affordable units in larger commercial properties used for tourist housing.

The proliferation of entire homes used exclusively for short-term rentals on platforms like Airbnb could effectively end with a requirement that owners also live on those properties.

A motion from New Orleans District C Councilmember Kristin Gisleson Palmer, to be introduced next week, could make ineligible nearly half of the more than 4,800 STR licenses registered with the city.

Palmer proposes prohibiting whole-home rentals without a homestead exemption from being used as STRs. Property owners with a homestead exemption will be able to apply for a “residential license” to operate STRs on the condition that the owner also live on the property. There would be a limit of three residential licenses per property.

Short-term rental operators in larger commercially zoned buildings would be required to match each STR unit with one unit for affordable long-term housing, echoing proposals from short-term rental critics and affordable housing proponents.

The motion would remove the current types of STRs and replace them with the residential license and three types of rentals for commercially zoned buildings.

Commercial Large Scale rentals — larger buildings with five or more units, like Sonder’s proposed STR projects to spur development on Canal Street — would limit STRs to 30 percent of a building. Each STR on the property would have to be matched with construction of an affordable housing unit.

Affordable housing advocates and organizations said development on Canal Street — spearheaded by Sonder, which operates more than 200 STRs throughout New Orleans — would be a “missed opportunity” if city officials didn’t attach residential housing requirements to its construction.

The city’s housing crisis also has isolated the city’s majority African-American population and pushed it further from the city, “segregating folks who don’t have the means and opportunities further from where the jobs are,” Palmer said. “And transportation options suck.”

It’s not entirely the fault of STR platforms, she said, but “it’s a land use issue that can be legislated. It’s in our realm as City Council to deal with this.”

The motion directs the City Planning Commission to draft a report on the proposed changes, due in February. City Council action would follow in April. There will be at least five public hearings on the motion and the planners’ report.

Advocates have argued for more workforce housing in a part of the city that employs thousands of people in hospitality and other service jobs, as higher rents and stagnant wages have pushed people further from the city’s core to outer neighborhoods or neighboring parishes.

“Wouldn't affordable housing be fantastic on Canal Street, right there on all the transit lines?” Palmer said in a Dec. 13 media briefing. “You've got all these workers who can’t get to work, it takes them too long to get to work — imagine having that ability to walk to work.”

Sonder has agreed to lease the spaces above three Canal Street properties to operate STRs on their upper floors.

In its latest report, the New Orleans City Planning Commission staff recommends capping the number of commercial STRs in a building to up to 25 percent of the building, or one unit, whichever is greater. Palmer’s motion calls for 30 percent for buildings with five or more units. Sonder’s Peter Bowen opposes a cap on its developments, arguing it would "eliminate Sonder's ability to partner with local developers" outside the Canal corridor, he told the City Council.

Maxwell Ciardullo, policy and communications director with the Greater New Orleans Fair Housing Action Center, said any study of those portions of Canal also should “examine how changes can be used to simulate not just development for the sake of development, but also solutions to our affordable housing crisis.”

Sonder’s plans for Canal Street have the support of City Council President Jason Williams and Mayor LaToya Cantrell, who hope that increased attention on vacant or blighted properties on the corridor would attract more retail and other businesses to the area.

Sonder will manage the four-story building at 1016 Canal St., which was damaged by a six-alarm fire two years ago; 623 Canal St., formerly Vitascope Hall, now a liquor store and souvenir shop; and 444 Canal St. All are owned by Quarter Holdings LLC and operated by Aaron and Mike Motwani.

Williams joined a groundbreaking ceremony for the 1016 Canal Street project, expected to be completed in 2020.

"Sonder's support of this project and their intended work for other properties on Canal Street and throughout the city are vital to helping us secure quality retail businesses for the area,” Williams said in an October statement. “Canal Street can be poised for an Apple Store, a Crate & Barrel, a Restoration Hardware and the like."

In May, Williams authored a motion for city planners to look at what kinds of barriers prevented previous recommendations for Canal’s redevelopment, and what other recommendations it has to attract more development, particularly on upper floors. He also tasked city planners with studying how short-term rentals could be a part of those incentives. "Canal Street is our grand boulevard,” he said in a May 24 statement. “Every citizen and every guest experiences Canal Street at some point. It has languished in disrepair for decades, and we must tend to it and restore it to its vitality and grandeur with deliberate haste.”

Palmer’s proposal also continues a ban on STRs in the French Quarter but also extends that ban to the Garden District.

She also wants stronger platform accountability tools — like licensing the platforms, with a license fee of at least $10,000 — and to increase booking fees per night into the city’s Neighborhood Housing Improvement Fund (NHIF), up from the current $1 a night to $10 a night for residentially licensed properties and $20-$25 per night for commercial units. Those would be addressed in separate ordinances.

The fee increase could arrive before new rules are in place to apply to the current structure of rental permits (temporary, accessory and commercial), most of which expire by December 2019.

That “temporary” category allows for entire homes without a homestead exemption to be rented up to 90 days a year, which city planners and critics argue has carved out excessive tourist housing in residential areas and encouraged real estate speculators to pay higher-than-normal prices for homes that locals otherwise can’t afford, grossly inflating their values and ticking up property taxes.

Palmer reminds her opponents on the issue that the temporary category “was a privilege and not right,” and that the City Council had said it planned to revisit the rules within a year of their passage.

Unsurprisingly, STR platforms oppose doing that.

Philip Minardi, Director of Policy Communications for STR platform HomeAway, said Palmer’s “extreme proposal … takes the conversation around fair and effective policies in the wrong direction.”

“This framework would jeopardize those responsible homeowners without cause, decrease tax collections, and prevent tourism dollars from being spread across the city,” he said. “On behalf of our local partners and travelers, we welcome the opportunity to work with City Council on a comprehensive short-term rental policy that works for all New Orleanians.”

Airbnb spokeswoman Laura Rillos said the proposal would “devastate New Orleanians who operate short-term rentals to support their families.”

“These residents are small business owners who create jobs, restore blighted properties and increase overall visitor spending across New Orlean,” she said. “We've long been committed to working with the city leaders to find fair, reasonable regulations for short-term rentals and this proposal misses the mark.”

Palmer disagrees — she said the motion reflects multiple city planning hearings, council meetings and forums in each district, including Palmer’s own “Coffee with Kristin” sessions, and input from stakeholders over the last several months.

“This does not have to be an adversarial issue,” Palmer said. “The reality is this: We’re New Orleans, we’re a hospitality marketplace. Nobody does hospitality better than this city. We have 17 million tourists a year that come to this city. We determine the parameters of our hospitality.”

The platforms are “making money off the city of New Orleans — let’s be very clear about this,” she said. “It’s in their best interest to continue to do business with us. We want to do business with them.”

She clarifies that she doesn’t oppose STRs, “as long as we do it where we can ensure we still have our neighborhoods, we still have our communities, we still have our commercial corridors. I think this motion is a good framework for doing that — and it’s not going to make everybody happy.”

In May, Palmer introduced a moratorium on new permits and licenses for temporary rentals — roughly 1,000 expired in 2018 after the interim zoning district that prohibited those types of rentals in most parts of the city.

Palmer also redirected city planners to study the impacts of the then-year-old STR laws, approved by the previous City Council administration (she joined the current lineup in May).

That report recommended getting rid of temporary rentals entirely, which staffers argued effectively takes homes off the housing market for the entire year when its intent was to allow local owners to rent out their home for up to three months out of the year, not for what amounted to every weekend of the year, plus holidays and events.

Palmer says she’s open to helping come up with more incentives, including leaning on short-term rentals, to develop parts of New Orleans and eliminate blight, but, “I’m not flexible selling neighborhoods.”

“I’m not flexible with telling people who have lived in a community for 25 years that they have to leave because they can’t afford the property taxes anymore,” she said, “that they don’t know their neighbors anymore.”