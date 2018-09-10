40 Under 40

It's time for Gambit's annual 40 Under 40 issue, which spotlights local overachievers who are under the age of 40. We look to the most knowledgeable people we know — our readers — to help us find people who deserve the award.

Nominate your favorite movers and shakers, business geniuses, do-gooders, people with talent and those doing exceptional things. Include the nominee's name, phone number, email address, date of birth and what makes him or her a good candidate.

Email your nominations to kandaceg@gambitweekly.com. Nominees must be 39 or younger on Nov. 6. Elected officials are not eligible.

The deadline for nominations is Oct.9.

Winners will be announced in the Nov. 5 edition of Gambit.

