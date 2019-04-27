Katy Perry's appearance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival was announced at the same press conference that officially confirmed the Rolling Stones were scheduled to perform at the 50th annual event. The Rolling Stones had to postpone their tour. And while Perry is a top touring act, she didn't play to a crowded infield at the Acura Stage. She did, however, bring a level of production spectacle that's not common at Jazz Fest, with the stage draped in pink for her set, which featured some lavish costumes.
I missed that set, but it was a day for special outfits at many stages, from the Midnite Disturbers to Hurray for the Riff Raff's Alynda Lee Segarra in what looked like iridescent snakeskin spandex (and lace bobby sox) to Leon Bridges in a shirt with naked pinup models for a repetitive print.
If anyone was just letting the music speak for itself, it was Steve Earl and the Dukes. There was no shortage of instruments on stage at Fais Do-Do as Earle switched guitars often and sometimes played mandolin. His band included Eleanore Whitmore on violin and Rickey Ray Jackson on pedal steel guitar and other instruments.
It was no surprise to hear the band play several songs off Earle's latest record, a tribute to his mentor, country and folk singer Guy Clark. The band played Clark songs including "Dublin Blues," "Texas 1947," "Hill Country Honky Tonk," "Heartbroke," "L.A. Freeway" and "Desperados Waiting for a Train."
Clark and Earle are both from Texas and spent a lot of time in Nashville. Earle shared that Clark spent 10 years battling cancer and the last time he saw Clark was on a visit when Clark had a sort of gathering at his hospital. Earle arrived late because he had been visiting his mother. When he got to the hospital, the barbecue was gone and Clark was asleep. So Earl visited with others, and when he headed for the door, Clark opened his eyes and greeted him. Earle asked, "How was the barbecue?' And all Clark said to him was a sigh and "Pork!" Earle said. Not the first choice for a couple of Texans, but not unexpected in Tennessee. It was the last thing Clark ever said to him, Earle said.
Something Clark and Earle share is a gift for storytelling and rich details in the lyrics of their songs. But Earle also inlcudes Clark's wife Susanna, who also was a country singer, as a great influence on his songwriting. Along with Townes Van Zandt and others.
The band played Earle songs including "Billy and Bonny" and a rousing version of his 1988 hit "Copperhead Road," which had the audience singing along and some people fist pumping on the moonshiners' anthem. Earle also did a more playful duet with Whitmore, "Baby's Just as Mean as Me" from his "Terraplane" album. "Sometimes my baby locks me out / Stomps her feet, screams and shouts / I know what that's all about / My Baby's just as mean as me."
A set with as many instruments, but just one to a performer, was the Midnite Disturber's brassy jam at the Jazz & Heritage Stage. There were more than 15 musicians on stage, including six saxophonists, three trombonists, two sousaphonists and more. The Disturbers are a Jazz Fest-only group of players from Galactic and host of brass bands, and the lineup included Shamarr Allen on trumpet, Roger Lewis and Ben Ellman on saxophones, Big Sam Williams and Corey Henry on trombones, drummer Stanton Moore and others. The band is best while grooving on brass band songs in unison, but just about everyone gets a solo, which can drag some songs into a lull, and it can seem like a four-song set. Some tunes featured fun detours, such as a George Clinton and Parliament interlude, and the group also played a Mardi Gras Indian song.
The Midnite Disturbers all wear matching black T-shirts. Dirty Dozen saxophonist Roger Lewis showed up in a white button down shirt more typical of a traditional brass band, and he was compelled to put a T-shirt over it. The members also put the names of musicians they revere on the shirts. Some of the musicians to get T-shirt shoutouts were Louis Armstrong, Dave Bartholomew, Fat's Domino's longtime saxophonist Herbert Hardesty, Harold Battiste Jr. and Travis "Trumpet Black" Hill and former Bonerama member Brian O'Neill.
Breaking with traditional outfits is the Preservation Hall Jazz Band. The group shed traditional white shirts and black pants years ago, but the ensemble at the Gentilly Stage presented a motley glitz. Not everyone had a remarkable outfit, and somewhere in the middle was stand-up bass player and Pres Hall artistic director Ben Jaffe in canary yellow pants, glittery gold shoes and a tropical flower-print shirt. Trombonist Ronell Johnson sported an iridescent orange, blue and gold paisley patterned jacket, and saxophonist Charlie Gabriel had mismatched leopard print pants, shirt and a gold sequined jacket. But if there was too much clash in the outfits, there was none in the music. The band stuck to Cuban rhythms through most of the set, including songs such as sizzling version of "Santiago" off its album "So It Is," as well as less Latin-derived songs such as "Mad." The band also invited rapper Pell onstage to collaborate on "Keep Your Head Up."
Singer Dobet Gnahore from the Ivory Coast had one of the most striking looks, wearing a collage of bright batik prints, long dreadlocks, a necklace with a long beaded bib, red sleeves on her forearms and dramatic makeup. For one song, she wore a white tribal mask. Gnahore sings over a mix of polyrhythms, rock guitar and keyboards and often drums while singing. Unfortunately, her band had chronic problems with the sound system, and if there was something subtle about her signals to the sound board at the beginning of the set, the gestures became a stage dance unto themselves by the end. She has a strong voice, and at times her drummer and guitarist launched into impressive solos, but it's hard to know if many of the songs sounded the way she wanted them.
One group having no problems with its sound was Gato Preto in the Cultural Exchange Pavilion. The group hails from Ghana and Mozambique, and it sounds like a mix of African drumming and club dance beats. Gato Misteriosa is sort of a rapper/band leader, but a trio of women fronts a group supported by a djembe percussionist and a keyboardist, and they dance like they're leading an aerobic workout.