This sleepy 300-year-old roadway is home to businesses and restaurants focused on serving its small community, but it draws people from all over the city. The Community Book Center is a gathering place for people in the neighborhood and offers Africa-centric books, clothing, jewelry and art.
Who you'll see:
Artists, theatergoers, diners
Where to eat
Coco Hut’s menu is filled with Jamaican dishes such as jerk chicken and New Orleans favorites like red beans and rice. For dessert, try a double-layer cupcake from CupCake Fairies.
Where to drink
Whiskey & Sticks offers premium spirits, a selection of cigars and a comfortable seating area that makes you feel you’re in your living room with friends.
Lagniappe
Regional theater company Southern Rep Theatre took up residence at the renovated St. Rose de Lima Church building (pictured) last year, offering mainstage theatrical productions, community education programs, fitness programs, drag shows, improv comedy, live music and more.