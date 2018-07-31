With input from Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration, District C Councilmember Kristin Gisleson Palmer is drafting three ordinances to regulate app-based electric scooter rental companies, which have moved rapidly into U.S. cities and are prepared to roll out in New Orleans.

But Palmer wants to pump the brakes until her office has put together a package that’s “enforceable and good for the public,” with laws that build out the city’s two-wheeled infrastructure and prevent New Orleans from falling into the same kinds of legal problems and traffic headaches that have cropped up in the scooters’ wake across the country.

Glimpsed at the City Council’s July 31 Transportation Committee meeting, the proposed ordinances still are a work in progress. But Palmer’s latest draft of a “small vehicle rental ordinance” would establish a six-month pilot program to test out the parameters set by the administration — including a “dawn-to-dusk” timeframe for operation and a ban from their operation in the French Quarter.

The rules will head to the full City Council on August 9 and will go through another couple of rounds of public hearings before a final vote.

Three companies — Bird, Lime and Skip — plan to launch in New Orleans as soon as the rules are in place, and they’re largely willing to work with City Hall, but there still are a few conflicts between what New Orleans wants and the way the companies have done business elsewhere.

Palmer’s rules would prohibit scooter riders from using sidewalks for riding or parking — which doesn’t necessarily gel with the companies’ “dockless” business model, which gives scooters freedom to park just about anywhere. The scooters have a locking mechanism, so they don’t need to be locked up like a bicycle.

Palmer’s ordinance would force scooters to park at bike racks or in designated curbside street parking areas. City officials don’t want scooters blocking sidewalks and public rights of way, and any consistencies with bike traffic rules means they’d also apply to scooters.

Lime development director Todd O’Boyle fears any scooter taking a spot on a bike rack means “one less space for New Orleanians to park their own private bikes.” O’Boyle also said the map of bike racks in the city isn’t equitably distributed, with racks overpopulating already transit-dense areas. O’Boyle requested more flexibility with the pilot program, with less restrictive parameters, to see what works and what doesn’t.

But, Palmer said, “this could be an impetus for bike racks everywhere."

The ordinance would create two kinds of rentals: one would accommodate already-established local brick-and-mortar companies offering scooter rentals, with a $250 application fee and $10 per vehicle registration fee.

The other type applies to the app-based rentals, with a $1,000 business license fee, and $10 per vehicle registration fee. The city also would collect 25 cents per ride, with 20 cents for the Department of Safety & Permits and 5 cents for parking infrastructure and bike lane striping.

Palmer’s office says those fees marked for Safety & Permits would be sufficient to fund the hiring of two employees for scooter enforcement, as well as a truck for picking up illegally parked scooters.

The city also would hit riders and companies with $50 fines for riding or parking on sidewalks, and $250 for riding or parking after dark. The city also would fine companies $100 a to storage the scooters it picked up.

Companies also would have to pay $5 to register each scooter under a new version of the city’s bike registration ordinance.

That ordinance would make bike registration for private use voluntary, but bike and scooter rental companies would be required to register their fleets. It also moves that registration from the New Orleans Police Department to the Department of Safety and Permits.

It’s unclear how many scooters could be on the street at any given time — the platforms are pushing for a “utilization cap,” moving scooters onto the street depending on demand and use patterns, which are collected with each GPS-enabled scooter.

Bird has 1,300 scooters in Santa Monica, California and 250 in Nashville, Tennessee. Lime has 450 in Austin, Texas and 200 in Denver, Colorado.

The platforms also are reluctant to limit scooter use between dawn and dusk, especially during peak commute hours in winter months when it’s darker earlier in the evening. "We’re not here to serve tourists,” O’Boyle said. “We’re here to serve all riders."

Though the companies have reached consensus with city officials and neighborhood groups to stay out of the French Quarter, Faubourg Marigny Improvement Association president Allen Johnson says he’s concerned scooters instead will flow into his neighborhood, with residential parking spots taken up by the companies’ racks.

Dan Favre with advocacy group Bike Easy also is concerned that scooters will be taking up bike infrastructure while the city still is far behind on having enough for bicyclists.

Palmer said the city isn’t going to “do anything until we’re smart about our infrastructure.”