We emerge from the vape cloud at City Park to present you with this week's roundup of last week's tweets, from Voodoo Fest's mud pit to the Saints' and Pelicans' wild weeks.
Me all week: Halloween is just lame Mardi Gras.Me today: if I put on a wig I don't have to wash my hair! Halloween rules!— Larry Welt (@larryweltt) October 27, 2018
Elfrid Payton is averaging 13.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists while shooting 54.8% from the field."No Rajon Rondo is going to haunt the Pelicans." pic.twitter.com/uhy6KJyKSV— Oleh Kosel (@OlehKosel) October 24, 2018
"bus riders waiting for buses on Canal Street make tourists uncomfortable which causes them to not support retail stores and then the stores close and that creates blight which makes bus riders uncomfortable" pic.twitter.com/JSZlfnbrX4— Klaus Nomi Malone (@prokchorp) October 23, 2018
Louisiana is due for a hold my beer moment.— Brucifer H. Red Tooth Bar Cheddah (@nolanolegal) October 26, 2018
Everyone in Louisiana "has a guy" for some type of rare or exotic meat, just some meats are more rare and exotic than others. https://t.co/75ZzEATHkW— Zach🐷 (@zrau) October 26, 2018
Voodoo Fest: “Childish Gambino won’t be able to preform, but don’t worry we got Travi-“ pic.twitter.com/B91z4tAWP7— Sp00ky Alex (@Alex_Welch88) October 25, 2018
me when I found out that childish gambino isn't coming to voodoo pic.twitter.com/5EtizjLgTm— The Black Sheep Tulane (@tbs_tulane) October 26, 2018
The fact that this decision is being announced today, two days before the festival starts, instead of when Gambino broke his foot over a month ago, is straight up childish and irresponsible on the part of voodoo management. You knew this was coming before now.— Mackenzie Becker (@kenziebeck23) October 24, 2018
#VoodooFest starter pack @VoodooNola #voodoo #nola pic.twitter.com/LtI01pKpwb— John Beisner (@BohnJeisner) October 26, 2018
Travis Scott, Hippie Sabotage, and Martin Garrix all on the same day of a festival... dear God, deliver us from the level of Chad we are about to encounter— garrett hains 🔜 vOoDOo (@garretthains) October 25, 2018
SAILOR MOON FLUTE AND SHOOT BITCH pic.twitter.com/0gsDkJks0y— |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) October 28, 2018
Voodoo fire with @trvisXX pic.twitter.com/VxPvmZnqgw— Marilyn Manson (@marilynmanson) October 28, 2018
Voodoo: You can wear absolutely anything you want. You can literally wear any possible outfit or costume you can think of, and no one will judge you whatsoever.White guys: pic.twitter.com/na4pOhXkoV— Hyde Healy (@hydehealy) October 29, 2018
EVERYONE AT VOODOO😂 pic.twitter.com/7YvuKwViS6— JOEY (@iNguyen_YouLose) October 28, 2018
*takes first step into voodoo* pic.twitter.com/I627KxSic8— chris from republic (@chrisfolse) October 27, 2018
hey @VoodooNola it’s time to refuse racist dress into your festival. also maybe reconsider profiting from gross misrepresentation of Voodoo #voodoofest pic.twitter.com/xthlJ2UzRq— Jordan (@enrituel) October 28, 2018
Lots of great costumes so far this year, but this chick’s craftsmanship and dedication to being an angler fish is the best. #VoodooFest pic.twitter.com/HDdUv5aQOq— Scary Anne Hudson🦇 (@carriehudson) October 26, 2018
Am I the only one that thinks alvin kamara is just a very athletic lil Uzi Vert😂— Darius Slay (@_bigplayslay23) October 29, 2018
October 29, 2018
"Pelicans can't get attention during football season" - local media "Wow what a big weekend coming up for local sports with the Saints and LSU games" - also local media— Mason Ginsberg (@MasonGinsberg) October 29, 2018
We are humbled by your support, New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/fp06I2x4CA— Jewish NOLA (@jeworleans) October 28, 2018