New restaurants have expanded New Orleans’ dining options in recent months. Dian Xin brought dumplings and Chinese dishes to Lower Decatur Street. Costera serves paella and Spanish dishes in Uptown. Bonnets NOLA spiced up Caribbean-influenced soul food in the Lower Garden District. Taco and margarita patio restaurant Barracuda is opening in Uptown. Chef Dominique Macquet serves French-inspired dishes at his rotisserie and oyster bar Bordeaux in Uptown. Indonesian influences find their way into chef Sue Zemanick’s menu at Zasu in Mid-City.
Gambit’s Spring Restaurant Guide includes these places and many more, from casual to fine dining spots, traditional neighborhood joints to new taverns and more. The guide has information on menu items, hours of operation, reservation policies and more.
Enjoy.
INFO
Prices
Dollar signs indicate the price of a dinner entree.
$ = $1-$10
$$ = $11-$20
$$$ = $21+