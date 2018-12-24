ORDINANCE TO REIN IN SHORT-TERM RENTALS PUT ON HOLD
After proposing homestead exemption requirements and caps on commercial rentals, District C Councilwoman Kristin Gisleson Palmer is pausing a motion to curb the proliferation of short-term rentals (STRs) until January.
Palmer's motion — which would begin a process with the New Orleans City Planning Commission and the New Orleans City Council to draft new rules for renting residences via platforms like Airbnb — would significantly curb the use of entire homes as STRs, unless the owner is on site, and require large-scale commercial developers to build units of affordable housing at a one-to-one match.
Some council members are skeptical of the early draft, which follows recently announced plans by STR company Sonder to develop several vacant properties on Canal Street for full-time use as commercial STRs. That plan was backed by Council President Jason Williams and Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Palmer planned to introduce the motion for a vote on Dec. 20. She'll bring it to the City Council in January instead. The delay will "allow time for citizens and fellow council members to provide additional feedback," Palmer said in a statement.
"This motion is an opportunity to revise existing short-term rental regulations in a way that limits disruption to our neighborhoods and communities," Palmer added. "In order to pass a robust legislation to preserve our neighborhoods, we need open conversations and strong civil engagement. In light of the holiday season when everyone is focused on family, I would like to defer the vote on this issue. We will continue to encourage feedback and public input during this time, and in the New Year, will move forward with legislation that puts the neighborhoods first."
Platforms and operators said the motion ignores input from "stakeholders." Palmer disagreed, adding that the motion reflects multiple public hearings, district forums and meetings. In a statement last week, Sonder said the motion "will do far more harm than good" and asked the City Council to speak with "residents, operators, owners, and the countless businesses impacted by commercial short-term rentals to develop a real solution that works in the best interest of all New Orleanians."
City Council to form 'quality of life' committee in 2019
Blight, panhandlers, overgrown lots, litter, catch basins, potholes — so-called "quality of life" issues in New Orleans — make up a big chunk of neighborhood complaints to members of the New Orleans City Council, and they'll soon have a special City Council committee to hear them out.
Proposed by District A Councilman Joe Giarrusso, the New Orleans City Council's Quality of Life Special Committee will act as a venue for overlapping issues in each council district to help identify the "gaps or places that need to be tightened" in legislation, he says, and to connect the dots between city agencies and community concerns.
Giarrusso says the committee's creation parallels a focus from Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration on quality of life issues, particularly through the creation of the citywide Clean Up NOLA program. But he also was struck by the volume of calls in each district — council offices field similar complaints but may not recognize patterns or holistic concerns, though some issues may be more acute in some areas of the city than others.
"District council people are really on the front line for dealing with these issues," Giarrusso told Gambit. "Rather than deal with them as one-offs, we'll have meetings once a quarter or as needed."
The committee will be made up of all five district council members (Giarrusso, Jay Banks of District B, Kristin Gisleson Palmer of District C, Jared Brossett of District D, and Cyndi Nguyen of District E).
Meetings will be a venue both for Cantrell's administration to discuss legislative pitches and as a "public forum, a space to talk" about residents' quality of life needs. Meetings likely will focus on a topic or several topics around issues that "don't fit neatly" within other council committees, including homelessness and panhandling, Giarrusso said.
Giarrusso hopes the committee will begin meeting in January or early February.
Cantrell issues statement in support of sex workers
Mayor LaToya Cantrell says the city is working to "secure and uphold the human rights of all individuals, especially those most at risk of abuse and neglect," following a week of events in New Orleans centered around decriminalizing sex work and shedding light on disproportionate levels of violence against sex workers.
"All of our residents matter and deserve equal protection under the law," Cantrell said in a Dec. 17 statement.
Cantrell issued the statement on International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers, a now-global expression of solidarity to raise awareness of the violence and hate crimes committed against sex workers and a memorial for their un- or under-reported deaths in those communities.
"This is a public health issue, and one we need to discuss openly as a community," Cantrell said. "Stigma and shame put lives at risk."
Cantrell's statement, echoing concerns from the city's Human Relations Commission and its LGBTQ+ Task Force, marks one of the first of its kind from a U.S. mayor.
Organizers planned the first International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers in 2003. Public health organization Women With a Vision — entering its 30th year in New Orleans next year — concluded a week of events and clinics for sex workers in New Orleans with the second annual Black and Brown Sex Workers Second Line through Mid-City and Treme to Claiborne Avenue on Dec. 15.
Advocates argue that violence also manifests in legislation aimed to "protect" sex workers and often ends up making their livelihoods less safe, with lawmakers and officials talking about sex work rather than speaking to the people who rely on it — from officials conflating sex work with trafficking to crackdowns associated with the Allow States and Victims to Fight Online Sex Trafficking and Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers acts (FOSTA/SESTA) and raising the age to dance in strip clubs.
Cafe Du Monde once again victor in City Park beignet war
Cafe du Monde is the apparent winner of a closely watched contest to operate a beignet parlor in City Park. Morning Call, the operator since 2012, already has begun looking for a new location.
The dispute started earlier this year after City Park put out a call for bids for a new, 10-year contract to operate a cafe in its Casino Building. Morning Call's bid was the highest (best), but park officials disqualified Morning Call for missing a pre-bid meeting and awarded Cafe du Monde the 10-year lease. Morning Call filed suit, and in August a judge nullified the new lease, which allowed Morning Call to remain in the park on a month-to-month basis.
In the latest round of bidding, Cafe du Monde came in with the highest bid. Its offer to pay City Park $25,760 a month edged out the next highest bidder, Cafe Beignet, which offered $25,100. Morning Call's bid was $23,800.
Bob Becker, CEO of City Park, said the park's attorneys now will evaluate each company's full bid package, which includes details about renovations and operational plans. However, Becker noted that the lease bid amount is the key factor. "That's the basis upon which the bid is awarded, provided the rest of the bid package meets the specifications," he said.
If Cafe du Monde is granted the new lease, Morning Call would have 60 days to leave the building. The new operator would then have up to 120 days to make renovations to the property.
Bob Hennessey, co-owner of Morning Call, acknowledged that his firm's days in City Park are numbered and that he's searching for a new home for the business. "We're not going away," he said. "We're going to open another one, maybe a better one."
Closing at City Park, however, likely will mean Morning Call will not have any location for some time. Last year, the company closed its Metairie location, citing rising rents and a changing competitive landscape around it. — IAN MCNULTY | THE NEW ORLEANS ADVOCATE