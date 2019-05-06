There aren’t many indie rockers who craft better hooks than Lucy Dacus and she’s only 24. The Richmond, Virginia native makes slow-burning songs that often begin in soft-spoken folk territory and build to fiery, guitar-heavy climaxes, her lyrics growing in intensity with the swelling of the sound. Dacus dropped her debut album, “No Burden,” in 2016 to widespread acclaim, but it was on her sophomore LP, “Historian,” released last year via Matador Records, that her writing reached its full potency. “Historian” is full of serious songs about love and loss, which are turned into anthems by Dacus’ warm, glowing voice.
Opening for Dacus at One Eyed Jacks is Mothers, an Americana-turned-post-punk band from Philadelphia by way of Athens, Georgia. Lead singer Kristine Leschper founded Mothers as a solo act while studying printmaking in college. The project grew to incorporate other Athens musicians, including guitarist Matthew Anderegg, who helped push the group’s sound from the folk rock of its 2016 debut, “When You Walk a Long Distance You Are Tired,” to the mathy punk of its 2018 follow-up, “Render Another Ugly Method.” Mothers’ new sound is noisy and abrasive, emphasizing the ennui in Leschper’s lyrics.
Lucy Dacus and Mothers perform at 9 p.m. Thursday, May 9 at One Eyed Jacks, 615 Toulouse St., (504) 569-8361; www.oneeyedjacks.net. Tickets $15.