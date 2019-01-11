Organizers plan to protest U.S. immigration policies and threats of a multi-billion dollar wall construction on the U.S.-Mexico border during President Donald Trump's scheduled stop at the American Farm Bureau's convention in New Orleans on Jan. 14.

The New Orleans Workers’ Center for Racial Justice and the New Orleans People’s Assembly plan to declare their own "national emergency" — in the face of Trump's threat to declare a national emergency to build the wall, bypassing Congressional approval — with a protest at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center during Trump's appearance.

His Louisiana stop follows reports that Trump could divert U.S. Army Corps of Engineers flood control funding for several projects in the state to fund the wall's construction.

Organizers point to the irony of potentially pulling billions of dollars earmarked for desperately needed flood control projects to fund the wall, based on a "manufactured crisis" on the border and illegitimate national security threats stoked by Trump's "anti-immigrant vendetta."

The protest also will feature testimony from post-Hurricane Katrina reconstruction workers, who'll discuss the impacts of Trump's policies on their safety and economic security and "break out their clean up gear to remind the American public what happens when the response to a national disaster is negligent."

Another protest also has been planned that day to call on Trump to end the government shutdown.

Convention Center Boulevard from Julia Street to Henderson Street will be closed to traffic from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.